World's top-ranked iGaming entrepreneur David Natroshvili expands into UAE legal and business advisory with Natro Legal Associates
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE, 17 November 2026: David Natroshvili, the entrepreneur behind global iGaming company SPRIBE and its flagship game Aviator, is expanding into the UAE's legal and business advisory sector through Natro Legal Associates. Ranked No. 1 in iGaming Express's 2026 list of the 100 Most Influential People in iGaming, Natroshvili has reshaped the global gaming industry and now brings that same ambition to Natro Legal Associates, aiming to redefine how businesses access and experience legal services in the UAE.
Natro Legal Associates forms part of Natro Group, Natroshvili's entrepreneurial and philanthropic platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The legal business operates alongside Natro Consulting, a Dubai mainland entity, offering companies a single point of coordination for legal counsel, regulatory compliance and management advisory. The model allows businesses to address connected requirements, from choosing a corporate structure and securing licences to assessing commercial feasibility and managing ongoing regulatory obligations.
“Business leaders should have the same command of their legal affairs as they have of their finances,” said George Arveladze, Managing Partner of Natro Legal Associates and Director of Natro Consulting, who previously served as Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Chief of Staff to the President of Georgia. “Our ambition is to change what businesses across the UAE expect from a law firm. The measure of our success is what our clients can do because we stand behind them: enter a new market, defend what they’ve built, or make a bold decision with confidence.”
Natro Legal Associates advises on corporate and commercial matters, contracts, disputes and litigation support, and regulated sectors, alongside private client services including will drafting, estate planning and inheritance matters. Natro Consulting provides feasibility and market research, project and business development and management advisory, while its dedicated Natro Compliance division supports anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) requirements. The firms operate through a partner-led structure supported by legal and industry specialists.
“Our partners bring decades of experience across government, business and UAE law, and we are building a team with the expertise and resources to handle complex legal and commercial matters. Our priority is to deliver advice that is rigorous, practical and responsive to the needs of businesses and individuals operating in the UAE,” said Arveladze.
Partners Khedr Al Sayed and Anatolii Smyrskyi bring more than 25 years of combined experience advising clients on legal and regulatory matters. Al Sayed, the firm's Director and lead lawyer, leads its work on complex disputes and regulatory matters, while Smyrskyi advises businesses on corporate legal matters, cross-border operations, fintech and virtual assets.
Gaming is a particular focus for Natro Legal Associates, drawing on Natroshvili’s global leadership in iGaming. As the UAE develops its commercial gaming sector under the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), operators, suppliers and technology providers face licensing, ownership, governance and compliance requirements specific to their activities.
Natro combines industry experience with specialist legal advice on market entry, corporate structuring, licence applications, regulatory engagement, responsible gaming, AML/CFT and commercial agreements. It also advises platforms and affiliates on payment arrangements, marketing compliance and contracts.
Beyond gaming, Natro advises fintech, payments and virtual asset businesses on jurisdiction selection, licensing and cross-border operations. Its energy and sustainability work covers renewable project development and financing, offtake agreements, ESG compliance and carbon credit frameworks.
Together with specialist partners, Natro Legal Associates and Natro Consulting cover 25 legal and management practice areas, from company formation to commercial litigation and criminal defence. They help clients anticipate risks, resolve contractual disputes and respond to regulatory investigations, coordinating representation when needed.
Natro Legal Associates forms part of Natro Group, Natroshvili's entrepreneurial and philanthropic platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The legal business operates alongside Natro Consulting, a Dubai mainland entity, offering companies a single point of coordination for legal counsel, regulatory compliance and management advisory. The model allows businesses to address connected requirements, from choosing a corporate structure and securing licences to assessing commercial feasibility and managing ongoing regulatory obligations.
“Business leaders should have the same command of their legal affairs as they have of their finances,” said George Arveladze, Managing Partner of Natro Legal Associates and Director of Natro Consulting, who previously served as Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Chief of Staff to the President of Georgia. “Our ambition is to change what businesses across the UAE expect from a law firm. The measure of our success is what our clients can do because we stand behind them: enter a new market, defend what they’ve built, or make a bold decision with confidence.”
Natro Legal Associates advises on corporate and commercial matters, contracts, disputes and litigation support, and regulated sectors, alongside private client services including will drafting, estate planning and inheritance matters. Natro Consulting provides feasibility and market research, project and business development and management advisory, while its dedicated Natro Compliance division supports anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) requirements. The firms operate through a partner-led structure supported by legal and industry specialists.
“Our partners bring decades of experience across government, business and UAE law, and we are building a team with the expertise and resources to handle complex legal and commercial matters. Our priority is to deliver advice that is rigorous, practical and responsive to the needs of businesses and individuals operating in the UAE,” said Arveladze.
Partners Khedr Al Sayed and Anatolii Smyrskyi bring more than 25 years of combined experience advising clients on legal and regulatory matters. Al Sayed, the firm's Director and lead lawyer, leads its work on complex disputes and regulatory matters, while Smyrskyi advises businesses on corporate legal matters, cross-border operations, fintech and virtual assets.
Gaming is a particular focus for Natro Legal Associates, drawing on Natroshvili’s global leadership in iGaming. As the UAE develops its commercial gaming sector under the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), operators, suppliers and technology providers face licensing, ownership, governance and compliance requirements specific to their activities.
Natro combines industry experience with specialist legal advice on market entry, corporate structuring, licence applications, regulatory engagement, responsible gaming, AML/CFT and commercial agreements. It also advises platforms and affiliates on payment arrangements, marketing compliance and contracts.
Beyond gaming, Natro advises fintech, payments and virtual asset businesses on jurisdiction selection, licensing and cross-border operations. Its energy and sustainability work covers renewable project development and financing, offtake agreements, ESG compliance and carbon credit frameworks.
Together with specialist partners, Natro Legal Associates and Natro Consulting cover 25 legal and management practice areas, from company formation to commercial litigation and criminal defence. They help clients anticipate risks, resolve contractual disputes and respond to regulatory investigations, coordinating representation when needed.
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