MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Uzmetkombinat steel producer has discussed opportunities to expand local manufacturing, reduce imports and strengthen industrial cooperation with representatives of McKinsey & Company at a meeting in Tashkent on Tuesday, November 17.

According to Uzmetkombinat, the meeting brought together executives of Uzmetkombinat, representatives of McKinsey and the management of the Localization Center to review the company's production capacity, procurement system, import structure and investment programs.

According to the company, the discussions focused on identifying opportunities to localize the production of goods and components currently sourced from abroad.

Moreover, participants examined ways to expand cooperation with domestic manufacturers, develop local production of imported products and spare parts, and modernize existing industrial facilities.

Particular attention was given to preparing proposals for the development of a localization and industrial cooperation strategy based on the company's operational requirements and practical production needs.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening domestic industrial capabilities, increasing the participation of local suppliers in production chains and creating opportunities to replace imported goods with locally manufactured products.

McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm founded in Chicago in 1926. The company advises businesses, government institutions and organizations on strategy, operations, organizational transformation, technology and corporate finance. McKinsey operates in more than 130 cities across over 65 countries, providing consulting services across a wide range of industries.