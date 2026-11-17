

AGA Precision Systems and A&B Aerospace now operate as one business from a single AS9100D-certified facility in Azusa, California, serving Tier 1 aerospace and defense customers Single-site operation expected to improve operational efficiency, asset utilization, and margins

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“PMGC” or the“Company”), a diversified holding company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, A&B Aerospace, Inc. (“A&B”), has successfully completed the integration of AGA Precision Systems LLC (“AGA”) and the combination of its two aerospace manufacturing operations at a single location. AGA was merged into A&B in July 2026, and all operations previously conducted in Santa Ana, California, have been transferred to A&B's primary facility in Azusa, California.

With A&B's operations now centralized at the Azusa facility, the Company expects to improve operational efficiencies, streamline workflows, and reduce facility and operating costs. Concentrating production, equipment, and personnel at a single site is expected to increase asset utilization and labor productivity, improve absorption of fixed overhead, and support gross margin expansion over time.

A&B serves Tier 1 aerospace and defense customers. The combined operation now supports those customers through a single production organization and one AS9100D-certified quality management system, with continuity maintained across A&B's operations and customer programs.

The combination completes the integration of two businesses acquired by PMGC, AGA in July 2025 and A&B in May 2026, into a single operating company. Founded in 1948, A&B operates more than twenty modern CNC machines, including full 5-axis machining capabilities, and supplies high-tolerance parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications.

PMGC's precision manufacturing strategy includes acquiring established, certified U.S.-based manufacturers and seeking to improve their performance through, among other things, integration, shared resources, operational discipline, and investment in new machines and automation. The Company believes the integration of AGA and A&B is an important step in executing this strategy, and expects to continue pursuing long-term shareholder value through disciplined acquisitions and operational improvement.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value.

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About A&B Aerospace, Inc.

Founded in 1948, A&B Aerospace is a precision aerospace manufacturing company specializing in high-tolerance machining, complex assemblies, and engineered components for the aerospace and defense industries. The company provides advanced CNC machining, grinding, honing, and precision deburring services for mission-critical applications. With decades of manufacturing expertise, A&B Aerospace supports leading aerospace customers through a commitment to quality, reliability, and on-time delivery. The company operates a modern manufacturing platform with advanced multi-axis machining capabilities and maintains AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications to meet the rigorous standards of the global aerospace industry.

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Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“potential,”“would” and“future” or similar expressions such as“look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date on which they are made and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at .

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur after the date on which they were made.

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