MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four systems delivered since acquisition as demand for advanced airborne sensing spans defence, infrastructure and mapping markets

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt:A3DP5Y/ABB.F) ("Volatus" or "the Company"), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today reported commercial momentum at its recently acquired AISPECO subsidiary, with eight airborne sensor systems ordered by six customers across North America, Europe and Asia.

Since completing the acquisition on October 28, 2026, AISPECO has delivered four systems, with the remaining four scheduled for delivery through the first quarter of 2027. The orders, which include a custom system commissioned by a defence prime contractor, demonstrate the technology's application across commercial and defence markets.

Commercial highlights include:



Defence: A prime contractor ordered a custom airborne sensor system with onboard edge-AI processing for machine-learning applications.

Infrastructure: Utility inspection customers are replacing legacy equipment and shifting operations to lower-cost fixed-wing aircraft. Flight tests of AISPECO's new FOCUS system demonstrated survey speeds up to three times faster than a customer's previous camera configuration. Urban mapping: AISPECO secured a LiDAR system order in Asia following a competitive evaluation against established global manufacturers.



AISPECO has also entered into two short-term equipment service contracts to support customer survey programs. Discussions with existing customers regarding potential additional system orders for 2027 are underway. AISPECO systems typically range from approximately US$200,000 to US$650,000 per unit, depending on configuration. Customer-specific financial terms are not disclosed for competitive reasons.

“Within weeks of closing, AISPECO has converted demand into real orders and real deliveries,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus.“We are seeing customers replace legacy systems, move work to lower-cost fixed-wing platforms, and enter new markets with AISPECO technology. An order from a defence prime confirms that AISPECO's sensor and edge-AI integration capability extends well beyond commercial market. With a growing backlog and follow-on discussions underway, AISPECO is off to a strong start inside the Volatus platform.”

Outlook

The remaining four systems in backlog are scheduled for delivery between November 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. Volatus expects AISPECO's integration into its global sales, training and operations platform to support continued growth in airborne sensing across utility, infrastructure and defence markets.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian integrated aerospace company providing unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets. Through its combination of manufacturing, operations, and technology development, Volatus Aerospace is advancing the adoption of autonomous systems while supporting sovereign aerospace capability development in Canada and allied markets.

The Company operates a global platform supporting drone operations, pilot training, equipment sales, and data services while continuing to expand its capabilities in autonomy, remote operations, and next-generation aerial technologies. For more, visit:

About AISPECO

AISPECO is a Vilnius, Lithuania-based developer of aerial survey payload systems and flight management technology. Its HELIUX platform and ROBINCOP software enable the integration of multiple sensor technologies across a range of aircraft platforms, supporting applications including LiDAR mapping, utility inspection, pipeline surveillance, forestry, city mapping, transport infrastructure and other aerial data acquisition activities.

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No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

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