MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-native platform integrates application development, business execution and unified governance, targeting enterprise systems traditionally requiring project-based investments of several hundred thousand to over one million renminbi

Guangzhou, China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youxin Technology Ltd (Nasdaq: YAAS) ("Youxin Technology" or the "Company"), a software as a service ("SaaS") and platform as a service ("PaaS") provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses, today announced the launch of Youxin Cloud 6.0, featuring Youxin AIP, its new enterprise-grade, AI-native intelligent platform. Youxin AIP is designed to enable enterprises to turn business requirements expressed in natural language into functional applications and AI agents that can support business operations and decision-making. The Company believes that the launch marks an important milestone in the Company's AI+PaaS strategy and expands its presence in the enterprise AI market.

Starting from natural language requirements, Youxin AIP deploys specialized development agents to facilitate the entire enterprise application development lifecycle, including requirements analysis, design, development, integration testing, deployment and ongoing iteration. The platform is designed to deliver enterprise applications that support actual business operations, as well as business AI agents that can execute tasks and assist with decision-making within authorized parameters.

With Youxin AIP, the Company is extending AI's role in enterprise software to the delivery and operation of complete business systems. According to the Company's product positioning, the platform targets enterprise system requirements that traditionally involve project-based investments ranging from several hundred thousand RMB to over one million RMB.

Youxin AIP is designed to translate natural language descriptions into functional applications that incorporate business data, rules, workflows, permissions and operational interfaces. It aims to make enterprise application development more accessible and efficient. The Company believes that integrating these development capabilities with post-deployment AI agent execution represents an important step in its participation in global enterprise AI innovation.

From Natural Language Requirements to Enterprise-Grade Applications

Youxin AIP employs agents to coordinate the delivery of enterprise applications and business AI agents. Enterprise applications can manage customers, orders, inventory and work orders, while providing operational interfaces such as forms, lists, dashboards and action controls. A key innovation of the platform is that it integrates application development and business execution within a unified framework. Natural language requirements are translated into applications through design, development and validation, creating business capabilities that both employees and AI agents can use. Business AI agents, in turn, can plan multi-step tasks, access authorized data, invoke business tools and incorporate human review where necessary to help ensure alignment with enterprises' business requirements.

Connecting Data, Models and Actions to Support Business Decision-Making

Built on a unified PaaS foundation, Youxin AIP connects databases, data warehouses and enterprise business systems. The platform supports integration with interchangeable large language models, as well as enterprise-owned models. Actions such as retrieving order information, updating work orders, sending emails and invoking system interfaces are encapsulated as controlled tools.

The platform also incorporates ontology modeling and collaborative, on-site development methodologies to organize business context through business objects, relationships, actions and constraints. This approach is designed to help AI agents better understand business tasks and operate within established enterprise rules.

As an illustrative example, in an order fulfillment scenario involving inventory shortages, an AI agent could consolidate order and inventory information and assist in evaluating alternatives such as inter-warehouse transfers, partial shipments or waiting for inventory replenishment. Responsible personnel would then weigh the costs, delivery timelines and customer impact, confirm the preferred approach and complete any required approvals. The agent could then facilitate the corresponding business operations through authorized tools.

Flexible Deployment Options and Multi-Channel Access

Youxin AIP supports multiple deployment models, including private deployment, publication on Youxin Cloud for internal organizational use, and publication as a multi-tenant SaaS product serving multiple customers. The platform also supports the export of complete source code for delivered solutions within an agreed scope, facilitating customer handover and ongoing maintenance. The specific export scope and operational dependencies are subject to individual delivery arrangements.

The platform supports PC-based web applications, mobile H5 applications, WeChat Mini Programs, iOS and Android applications, as well as enterprise collaboration platforms including WeCom, DingTalk and Feishu. Its interfaces can be adapted to different roles and devices. Tenant isolation, granular access controls, human review and end-to-end audit trails are incorporated throughout the development and operational processes to help enterprises manage data access, critical approvals, tool execution and outcome verification.

Mr. Shaozhang Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Youxin Technology, commented, "The launch of Youxin Cloud 6.0 reflects our vision for the future of enterprise software delivery. We want natural language to be the starting point for business requirements, and for applications and AI agents to work together under unified enterprise standards, from development through ongoing operations.”

Commercial Development Strategy

The launch builds upon the Company's previously disclosed AI+PaaS product development strategy, further extending its platform capabilities into integrated enterprise application and AI agent delivery.

The Company plans to advance platform adoption through industry-specific applications, customer relationships and channel partnerships. By accumulating reusable business objects, workflows and delivery experience as standardized business assets, the Company aims to facilitate subsequent project replication and the development of industry-specific SaaS products.

The Company believes this approach could create additional opportunities across platform licensing, subscription services and professional services. Actual commercialization progress will depend on product performance, customer acceptance and market adoption.

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses through its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform. The Company provides customized, comprehensive and fast-deployment omnichannel digital solutions to its customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. References and links (including QR codes) to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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