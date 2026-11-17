MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulatory and operational expert will help financial institutions navigating an evolving landscape, from AI adoption and new avenues for growth, to heightened scrutiny from boards, investors and regulators

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Sharon Biran as a Senior Managing Director in the firm's Financial Services practice, expanding its capabilities in support of capital markets clients including wealth and asset management firms, broker-dealers, investment managers and financial infrastructure providers.

Ms. Biran brings deep industry, regulatory and operational experience to help financial institutions respond to intensifying market, technology and regulatory pressures. Drawing on three decades as an industry operator and advisor, she helps global financial institutions modernize and transform businesses, launch new products, strengthen governance and controls, and manage risk.

“Financial institutions are navigating disruption on every front, from accelerating AI adoption to rapid market structure change,” said Stella Mendes, Global Leader of the Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting.“Sharon has run these businesses from the inside and advised them from the outside. That perspective is exactly what our clients need as we grow our capital markets offering. Her appointment strengthens our support for financial institutions navigating the next stage of the industry's evolution, including AI and digital assets, at moments of heightened scrutiny from boards, investors, regulators and the public.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Biran was a managing director, chief client officer and a member of the Executive Committee at the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"). Before DTCC, she was a managing director and global client lead at Accenture, serving the firm's most complex global banking and capital markets relationships. Earlier in her career, Ms. Biran spent over a decade at UBS leading complex enterprise-wide regulatory change programs, trade fraud remediations, front office controls programs, working in close collaboration with US, UK and Swiss regulators.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Biran said,“I have sat on both sides of the table. Running parts of financial institutions changed how I advise them, while advising taught me how to run them better. The plumbing of financial services is being rebuilt in how money and assets move, settle and are held. FTI Consulting is the firm organizations call when their most critical issues are at stake, and I look forward to helping clients get that change right.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,200 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

...

Media Contact:

Sam Ford

+1.617.480.7402

...