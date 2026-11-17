MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“”) () is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling campaign on its Heva gold project, which is 100% owned by Midland. The Heva project is located near the Cadillac Fault, approximately 5 kilometres northwest of the Canadian Malartic mining complex, owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, which, as of December 31, 2025, contained proven reserves of 36.925 million tonnes at a grade of 0.5 g/t Au (0.599 Moz Au) and probable reserves of 133.016 million tonnes at a grade of 1.98 g/t Au (8.453 Moz Au), for a total of 7.1 Moz Au (see Agnico Eagle's press release dated February 12, 2026). The Heva project consists of two blocks, designated Heva West and Heva East, and totalling 34 exclusive exploration rights (“EERs”) covering an area of 14.62 square kilometres.

2026 Diamond Drilling Program at Heva

The 1,300-meter diamond drilling program is scheduled to begin in mid-November 2026. Two (2) drilling holes will test the lithological contact (Cadillac-Piché) marked by the Cadillac-Larder Lake Tectonic Zone, which hosts vein-type or disseminated gold mineralization within this deformation corridor. The vertical depth to be investigated ranges from 200 to 700 meters. These drill holes will also intersect magnetic discontinuities observed in a drone-based magnetic survey completed in 2022. These discontinuities could be interpreted as ultramafic slices within the Piché Group. The planning is based on historical work and recent structural studies concerning the interpretation of the Beaupré segment of the Cadillac Fault, which is believed to dip at 85 degrees toward the northeast.

Cautionary statements

Mineralization occurring at deposits and former mines mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be intersected on projects held by Midland described in this press release.

About Midland

Midland targets the mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Barrick Mining Corporation., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Fresnillo plc, Sunday Lake Gold Corp., Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Exploration Director Richard St-Cyr, P. Geo, reviewed and approved this press release and verified the project data as Midland's qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: ...

Website:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Corporation's expectations regarding the conclusion of additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties, and other estimates and statements that describe Midland's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Midland or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies) and those risks set out in Midland's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR+ at Although Midland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Midland disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





