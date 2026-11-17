MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From free Chicken Clubs and Teriyaki Chars to 2-for-1 Charburgers, Habit is giving fans a fresh way to save during the holidays

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays have a way of adding up. Gifts, travel, parties, groceries... another gift you forgot about. Habit thinks dinner can cut you a break.

Habit's Here for the Holidays is serving up six weeks of deals through December 29, giving MyHabit members a fresh way to save during one of the busiest, and most expensive, times of the year.

Every week brings a new offer, including free Chicken Clubs, free Teriyaki and Double Chars, 30% off an order and 2-for-1 Charburgers. Fresh food, less damage to the holiday budget.

Here's what's coming:



November 18–24: Free Chicken Club with any $10+ order

November 25–December 1: 30% off any $10+ order

December 2–8: Free Teriyaki Char with any $8+ order

December 9–15: Free Double Char with any $8+ order

December 16–22: 2-for-1 Charburgers December 23–29: Free Grilled Chicken Sandwich with any $8+ order

That's six weeks of savings on freshly chargrilled favorites, right when wallets could use it most. And when the fridge is packed with ingredients for a holiday dinner three days from now, Habit has tonight covered.

“Everything costs a little more around the holidays, so we wanted to give our guests a real reason to feel good about dinner,” said Jack Lettenmair, Director of Brand Marketing at Habit.“We're bringing six weeks of deals on freshly chargrilled, cooked-to-order favorites to make holiday season dinners a little easier.”

A Little More Habit. A Little Less Holiday Spend.

Born in Southern California, Habit has spent more than 50 years cooking Charburgers over an open flame and making food fresh and cooked to order. Habit's Here for the Holidays brings that same approach to value: the fresh food guests want, with a different deal to look forward to every week.

Free Habit for a Year Sweepstakes

The holiday savings don't stop there. MyHabit members who redeem each week's featured offer will also have a chance to score Free Habit for a Year. Not a MyHabit member? Sign up here!

Habit will select 10 winners each week, for a total of 60 winners throughout the six-week campaign. Each winner will receive a $20 MyHabit offer every week for 52 weeks.

Every week brings a new deal and a new chance to win. See official rules for full details and eligibility.

For more information about Habit and to find a restaurant near you, visit . Connect with Habit on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 US and DC, 18+ (or 19+ for AL or NE), who are MyHabit rewards members, Void where prohibited. There will be 6 separate weekly entry periods and drawings, beginning at 12:00:00 AM PT on 11/18/26 and ending at 11:59:59 PM PT on 12/29/26. See Official Rules at . Sponsor: The Habit Restaurants, LLC, Irvine, CA.

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has been serving up fresh, cooked-to-order favorites for more than 55 years. Best known for its signature Charburgers, grilled over an open flame, Habit brings a distinctly California-inspired approach to fast casual dining with a menu that goes far beyond burgers, including handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, creamy shakes, and fan-favorite sides.

Habit continues to earn national recognition for its fresh flavor and quality. The brand's Double Char was ranked #1 by USA TODAY1 10Best three years running, its Tempura Green Beans earned the #1 spot in USA TODAY 10Best2 in 2024 and 2025, and Habit was named the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA TODAY 10Best3 in 2025 and 2026. The brand's Chicken Club was also recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4, and Habit has been featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and Thrillist's roundup of“Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.” Today, Habit Burger & Grill has grown to more than 385 restaurants across 14 states as well as a fleet of food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors that are always cooked to order. Learn more at .

Learn more at

Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

1Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024, 2025 & 2026).

2Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. (Published July 2024 & 2025).

3Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Casual Restaurant. (Published July 2025, July 2026).

4Based on Daily Meal's survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp! and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at