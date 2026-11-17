MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (TSX: FMR) is pleased to announce that Edmund J. Elbert has been appointed as an independent director and a member of the audit committee of the Company, effective immediately.

Edmund J. Elbert is an accomplished investment professional with more than 26 years of experience in Canadian capital markets, corporate finance, and investment banking. As a Senior Investment Advisor and Senior Associate in Investment Banking in Toronto, he has built a strong track record in capital raising, equity financings, strategic advisory services, and supporting emerging and publicly traded companies. His expertise spans resource-sector financing, corporate development, investor relations, and public company governance. In addition to his extensive capital markets experience, Edmund has served in numerous board and advisory positions, including roles with QMX Gold Corporation, Lysterium, TrellisCanna, and Cobalt Power Group Inc., demonstrating a deep commitment to strategic leadership and corporate growth.

In addition, the Company announces today that Wanda Roque has resigned as Future Mineral's Corporate Secretary; she continues to provide services to the Company in her capacity as law clerk. The Company's board and management express their gratitude to Ms. Roque for her efforts and contributions.

About Future Mineral

Future Mineral is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas and Europe.

Future Mineral Resources Inc.

On behalf of the Board

“Indivar Pathak”

Chief Executive Officer and President

For more information:

On behalf of the Board

“Indivar Pathak”, Chief Executive Officer and President

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(416) 861-2267

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