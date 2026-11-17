MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: FRTT) (“” or the“”) today announced its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The results reflect record year-to-date revenues and gross profit.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 – Key Highlights



Revenues of $11.981 million, an increase of $3.931 million, or 49%, compared to $8.050 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, representing the highest nine-month revenue level in the Company's history.



Gross profit of $2.092 million, an increase of $1.399 million, or 202%, compared to $0.693 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin expanded to 17.5% from 8.6%.



Operating loss of $1.820 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.731 million in the prior-year period. The higher operating loss primarily reflects increased general and administrative expenses associated with operating as a U.S. public company, including professional services and share-based payments, as well as higher sales and marketing investment to support growth, partially offset by the significant improvement in gross profit.

Net loss of $1.877 million, a substantial improvement compared to a net loss of $4.626 million in the prior-year period. The prior-year period included non-recurring listing expenses of $3.784 million related to the reverse recapitalization transaction. Net loss attributable to shareholders of Fort Technology Inc. was $1.761 million, or $(0.14) per share.

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 – Key Highlights



Revenues of $4.625 million, an increase of 48% compared to $3.127 million in the third quarter of 2025.



Gross profit of $0.730 million, compared to $0.138 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin expanded to 15.8% from 4.4%.



Operating loss of $0.491 million, an improvement from an operating loss of $0.670 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net loss of $0.535 million, compared to a net loss of $4.530 million in the prior-year quarter, which included the non-recurring listing expenses noted above. Net loss attributable to shareholders of Fort Technology Inc. was $0.419 million, or $(0.03) per share.

Revenue growth for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 was primarily volume-driven, with units sold on Amazon marketplaces. Growth was led by the United Kingdom ($9.883 million for the nine months, up 41%) together with strong expansion across other European marketplaces. The Company also benefited from a lower rate of sales fulfillment commissions to Amazon, which are included in cost of revenues (approximately 41% of revenues versus approximately 47% in the prior-year period, reflecting lower referral fees effective January 2026), a lower product cost per unit sold, lower freight costs as a percentage of sales, and operating leverage from the Company's leased warehouse facility.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.648 million (compared to $0.605 million at December 31, 2025) and working capital of approximately $4.3 million. Total assets were $9.913 million and total equity was $5.120 million (compared to $7.492 million and $2.793 million, respectively, at December 31, 2025). The increase in equity primarily reflects the automatic conversion of convertible debentures into equity upon the Nasdaq listing, share-based compensation, and the shares issued in connection with the Logia USA acquisition, partially offset by the net loss for the period.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company completed its Nasdaq listing, which satisfied the first milestone under the share purchase agreement with Nexera Technologies Ltd., the Company's largest shareholder, and resulted in the issuance of 1,571,429 contingent right shares to Nexera. The Company also automatically converted its outstanding convertible debentures into common shares and warrants and completed its acquisition of a 50.1% interest in Logia USA Inc. Subsequent to the period end, the Company voluntarily delisted its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange, effective November 6, 2026, to focus trading liquidity on Nasdaq under the symbol FRTT. In addition, on November 11, 2026, the Company entered into securities purchase agreements with two institutional investors providing for the issuance of unsecured convertible promissory notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $20.0 million.

About Fort Technology

Fort is engaged in the retail sale of consumer products, primarily serving the pest control and remedial repair industries. Fort develops, markets and sells a range of products for both amateur and professional customers under its proprietary brands, including Roshield, Entopest, Rempro and BirdGo. Products are sold primarily through Amazon marketplaces in the United Kingdom and Europe as well as through other online sales channels. Fort currently serves customers throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe and is expanding its operations into the United States, including through its majority-owned subsidiary, Logia USA Inc., a company focused on selling advanced fuel integrity solutions for data centers and other mission-critical facilities in the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Gabi Kabazo

Chief Executive Officer

Fort Technology Inc.

Telephone: (604) 833-6820

Email: ...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Fort intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be about future events, including statements regarding the expansion of the Company's operations into the United States and the Company's ability to issue additional notes and receive additional proceeds under the securities purchase agreements, and statements regarding Fort's intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including Fort's expectations with respect to the financial and operating performance of its business, its capital position, and future growth. The words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "predict", "will", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "outlook", "should", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions can generally be used to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's registration statement on Form 20-F (File No. 001-43178), as amended, as filed with the SEC on May 1, 2026 or the Company's publicly filed documents which are available on SEDAR+ at . All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Fort undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.