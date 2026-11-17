MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combining multimodal perception, autonomous movement, and expressive displays, the AI companion robot is designed to support more contextual and personalized interaction in the home.

HongKong, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OlloBot, a companion robotics brand developed by Ollobot Robotics Limited, takes a companion-focused approach to home AI through its OlloNi SS1 robot. As household schedules become increasingly fragmented and family members often live or work apart, emerging consumer robotics technologies are exploring new ways to move beyond conventional voice-controlled devices toward more interactive, physically present AI companions.









For years, many domestic smart devices have been designed around a fixed position in the home: users issue a voice instruction, the device responds from a stationary location, and the interaction typically remains tied to that position. While this model works well for everyday functions such as setting reminders or retrieving information, it offers less flexibility for interactions that involve moving between rooms or engaging with family members in different parts of the home. This distinction has encouraged emerging home robotics technologies to explore more mobile and physically present forms of interaction.

The OlloNi SS1 is designed around the emerging Cyber Pet concept, integrating computer vision, autonomous mobility, and multimodal interaction to support more responsive and interactive experiences in the home.

Proactive Multimodal Perception and Adaptive Growth

Rather than relying exclusively on direct commands, the OlloNi SS1 is designed to use multimodal perception to interpret vocal cues, facial expressions, and interaction patterns. These capabilities are intended to help the robot respond more appropriately to different users and everyday household situations.These inputs provide context for when the robot initiates contact and how it responds through movement, voice, and visual expression.

The system is also designed to support proactive interactions, allowing the companion to initiate contact or approach family members based on contextual information. When it detects cues that may suggest someone is feeling low, it is designed to offer comforting or playful engagement. For example, it may offer playful engagement or a gentle interaction during quiet moments, rather than requiring users to initiate every exchange.

Through repeated interactions, the OlloNi SS1 aims to develop personalized responses informed by household routines, individual preferences, and previous interactions. Its recognition capabilities are designed to distinguish between family members and household pets, helping adapt its behavior to different social situations. Over time, these interactions are intended to shape a distinct personality influenced by the household it lives with.

Non-verbal communication is supported by a distinctive 2+1 multi-screen display system. Two circular displays serve as expressive digital eyes, while a primary display presents additional interactive content and system information. Together, these screens enable the robot to communicate different expressions and interaction states without relying entirely on spoken dialogue.

Dynamic Remote Connection and Hands-Free Memory Keeping

For families separated by work, travel, or geographical distance, the OlloNi SS1 is designed to provide an alternative approach to remote communication.

Unlike stationary video-calling devices, its autonomous mobility is intended to support more flexible interaction throughout the home. Through two-way video communication and voice interaction, family members may be able to connect across different rooms and everyday activities without relying on a fixed camera position.

Potential use cases include parents checking in with children while traveling, adult family members maintaining contact with older relatives living independently, and household members sharing moments across distances.

The OlloNi SS1 also incorporates a proposed Life Capture & AI Vlog capability, designed to help families document meaningful everyday experiences.

With user permission, the system is intended to recognize selected moments, such as family celebrations, playful interactions, and shared activities, and organize captured material into short video summaries using automated editing features.

The objective is to make everyday memory keeping more convenient while allowing family members to remain engaged in the moments they wish to capture.

Contextual Awareness With Privacy-Conscious Design

Privacy is an important consideration in the development of home robotics, particularly for devices equipped with cameras, microphones, and environmental sensors.

OlloBot's approach to the OlloNi SS1 emphasizes contextual interaction rather than continuous ambient surveillance.

The robot's environmental sensing capabilities are designed to recognize changes in factors such as ambient light, temperature, and humidity, potentially supporting practical reminders and context-aware interactions.

For features involving video communication or automated content capture, user permission is intended to play a central role in determining when recording takes place and how captured content is used.

For features involving video communication or automated content capture, user permission is intended to play a central role in determining when recording takes place and how information is used.

The system also generates a brief activity log after each interaction.

Exploring a More Personal Role for Home Robotics

As embodied AI technologies continue to develop, home robots are being considered for roles beyond task automation and information retrieval.

The OlloNi SS1 represents OlloBot's exploration of this direction, combining mobility, expressive interaction, and contextual awareness in a companion-oriented design.

Rather than positioning AI solely as a tool for completing individual commands, OlloBot aims to investigate how interactive robotics can become a more natural part of everyday household routines, supporting communication, shared experiences, and personalized engagement.

Through the OlloNi SS1, the company seeks to contribute to the evolving field of embodied AI companionship, with a focus on practical interaction, adaptability, and responsible integration into family environments.

About OlloBot

OlloBot is a companion robotics brand developed by Ollobot Robotics Limited, a Hong Kong-based technology company and member of BizConf Technology Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 300578).

Focused on embodied artificial intelligence and robotics, OlloBot develops companion-oriented robotic technologies that combine multimodal perception, autonomous movement, and adaptive interaction. Its work explores the potential of the emerging Cyber Pet category and the role of interactive robots in everyday family life.

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