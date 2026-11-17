Geekyants To Exhibit At Singapore Fintech Festival 2026 Amid New AI Governance Requirements
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, USA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeekyAnts will participate in Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026 from November 18 to 20 at Singapore EXPO, joining financial institutions, regulators, and technology companies examining changes in the global financial system. The company will participate in sessions around AI adoption, financial infrastructure, and the engineering requirements behind digital financial solutions. Kunal Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at GeekyAnts, will represent the company alongside its team at Booth 4G34 in Hall 4. Their participation comes as financial institutions evaluate new technology investments against growing requirements for security, governance, and operational control.
Organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), in collaboration with the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), the festival expects more than 70,000 participants from 142 countries and regions.
SFF 2026 to Examine Five Forces Reshaping Finance
The 2026 festival will center on the theme "The Coming Rewiring of the Financial System: New Risks. New Rules. New Growth." Its agenda examines five forces influencing financial services: technology, geoeconomics, capital, talent, and policy.
Technology discussions will address artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the infrastructure supporting modern financial services. Geoeconomics will examine new trade corridors and changes in cross-border financial activity. Capital discussions will focus on investment priorities, while the talent and policy themes will consider workforce requirements and regulatory expectations.
These forces influence decisions made by financial institutions developing products for different markets. A payment service entering a new region may require changes to transaction processing, fraud screening, customer verification, and regulatory reporting. Financial institutions must evaluate how those requirements affect existing infrastructure and the systems supporting customer transactions.
The festival will bring policymakers, financial institutions, and technology providers into discussions about these connected challenges. Its program will examine the technologies supporting financial services and the economic and regulatory conditions influencing their adoption.
AI Adoption and MAS Guidelines Raise Governance Questions for Financial Institutions
Artificial intelligence has become a significant area of investment for financial institutions. A September 2026 survey by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) and EY, covering 65 financial institutions across eight regions, found that 98% of respondents reported measurable benefits from AI adoption.
The survey found that around 70% of participating institutions reported agentic AI moving from development into production. Agentic AI refers to systems capable of planning and executing tasks with a degree of autonomy, introducing new considerations for oversight and operational responsibility.
Financial institutions are exploring these capabilities across fraud detection, customer onboarding, payment operations, and risk management. The challenge involves determining where automated decisions can support financial workflows and where human review remains necessary.
On October 7, 2026, MAS issued its Guidelines on Artificial Intelligence Risk Management, establishing supervisory expectations for financial institutions using AI, including generative and agentic systems.
The guidelines address governance responsibilities, identification of AI use cases, risk assessment, testing, human oversight, cybersecurity, and third-party technology providers. They require institutions to manage AI risks according to the nature and potential impact of their applications.
Under the phased implementation schedule, financial institutions should meet expectations concerning oversight and risk identification from October 7, 2027. Requirements concerning AI lifecycle controls and organizational capabilities follow by October 7, 2028.
These developments place AI governance in financial services within broader technology planning. Institutions introducing AI into customer-facing applications must account for model performance, data access, vendor responsibilities, and procedures for investigating unexpected outcomes.
Financial Institutions Assess the Engineering Requirements of AI-Powered Products
The discussions at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026 will have implications for financial institutions developing products that depend on AI, connected services, and existing banking infrastructure.
Financial product engineering involves decisions that extend beyond selecting a technology or developing an application interface. Teams must determine how new capabilities interact with existing systems, how information moves between services, and how applications respond when a connected component fails.
A digital wallet, for example, may depend on banking interfaces, identity verification, transaction monitoring, and settlement services. Changes to any connected system can affect transaction processing and customer access. Engineering teams need to test these dependencies and maintain records that support investigation when a transaction encounters an error.
Financial applications using AI introduce further considerations. A lending platform that processes customer documents through an AI model must account for data permissions, evaluation of model outputs, and procedures for reviewing exceptions. Similar requirements arise when financial institutions introduce automated fraud detection or customer support workflows.
Cross-border financial products introduce another layer of complexity. Differences in payment infrastructure, customer verification requirements, and reporting obligations can influence how financial applications are designed for international markets.
These examples connect the festival's technology, geoeconomics, and policy themes with the implementation decisions facing financial institutions. The ability to introduce new capabilities depends on the architecture, controls, and engineering practices supporting the product.
GeekyAnts to Discuss AI-Powered Financial Product Engineering at SFF 2026
GeekyAnts will participate in Singapore FinTech Festival 2026 through its banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) engineering practice. Its capabilities cover digital banking, payments and wallets, lending, insurance technology, regulatory technology, and AI-powered financial applications.
The company's participation will focus on the technical decisions involved in developing and modernizing financial products. These include integrating new applications with existing platforms, evaluating AI technologies, and preparing systems for deployment in regulated environments.
Financial institutions evaluating AI-powered applications face questions about the information accessible to external models, the reliability of automated outputs, and the controls required when those outputs influence financial decisions.
GeekyAnts will engage with attendees on these requirements, including the engineering considerations surrounding system integration, application performance, security, and operational monitoring.
During Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Kunal Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at GeekyAnts, discussed the relationship between technological development and the responsibilities of financial institutions.
Kumar said that "regulation and compliance will be as important as innovation."
His remarks came during discussions about the movement from digitized financial services toward intelligent operational systems. The same concerns remain relevant as institutions prepare to introduce AI into financial applications while managing customer trust and regulatory responsibilities.
GeekyAnts' Singapore Participation Follows A Strong Connection To FinTech
GeekyAnts' participation in Singapore FinTech Festival 2026 follows its attendance at Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, where the company participated as a Bronze Partner and exhibitor.
The Mumbai event brought attention to agentic AI, digital payments, tokenization, cybersecurity, and the infrastructure supporting financial services. GeekyAnts participated in discussions concerning the development of intelligent financial systems and the operational controls required to support their use.
Singapore FinTech Festival will extend these conversations to financial institutions and technology providers examining cross-border operations, regulatory developments, and emerging financial infrastructure.
Kunal Kumar and the GeekyAnts team will be available at Booth 4G34, Hall 4, Singapore EXPO, from November 18 to 20, 2026, to discuss financial product development, AI adoption, technology architecture, and integration requirements.
About GeekyAnts
GeekyAnts is an AI-Powered Digital Product Engineering & Consulting Company. The company provides software development, artificial intelligence, product engineering, cloud engineering, enterprise modernization, and consulting services to organizations across industries.
Its capabilities include web and mobile application development, AI-powered software, systems integration, UI/UX design, quality assurance, and data engineering. In banking, financial services, and insurance, GeekyAnts works across digital banking, payments and wallets, lending, insurance technology, compliance workflows, and fraud and risk management systems.
The company supports organizations developing digital products and modernizing existing technology infrastructure. Its engineering services cover architecture, application development, testing, integration, deployment, and ongoing software maintenance. GeekyAnts works with businesses across international markets through its teams in the United States, India, and the United Kingdom.
Contact Information
US Office
GeekyAnts Inc.
315 Montgomery Street, 9th & 10th Floors
San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
+1 845 534 6825
...
India Office
GeekyAnts India Pvt Ltd
No. 18, 2nd Cross Road, N S Palya, 2nd Stage
BTM Layout, Bangalore - 560076, Karnataka, India
+91 80 4305 8884
UK Office
GeekyAnts UK Ltd
SPACES Finsbury Park
17 City North Place, London N4 3FU, England, UK
+44 1702 655221
Organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), in collaboration with the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), the festival expects more than 70,000 participants from 142 countries and regions.
SFF 2026 to Examine Five Forces Reshaping Finance
The 2026 festival will center on the theme "The Coming Rewiring of the Financial System: New Risks. New Rules. New Growth." Its agenda examines five forces influencing financial services: technology, geoeconomics, capital, talent, and policy.
Technology discussions will address artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the infrastructure supporting modern financial services. Geoeconomics will examine new trade corridors and changes in cross-border financial activity. Capital discussions will focus on investment priorities, while the talent and policy themes will consider workforce requirements and regulatory expectations.
These forces influence decisions made by financial institutions developing products for different markets. A payment service entering a new region may require changes to transaction processing, fraud screening, customer verification, and regulatory reporting. Financial institutions must evaluate how those requirements affect existing infrastructure and the systems supporting customer transactions.
The festival will bring policymakers, financial institutions, and technology providers into discussions about these connected challenges. Its program will examine the technologies supporting financial services and the economic and regulatory conditions influencing their adoption.
AI Adoption and MAS Guidelines Raise Governance Questions for Financial Institutions
Artificial intelligence has become a significant area of investment for financial institutions. A September 2026 survey by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) and EY, covering 65 financial institutions across eight regions, found that 98% of respondents reported measurable benefits from AI adoption.
The survey found that around 70% of participating institutions reported agentic AI moving from development into production. Agentic AI refers to systems capable of planning and executing tasks with a degree of autonomy, introducing new considerations for oversight and operational responsibility.
Financial institutions are exploring these capabilities across fraud detection, customer onboarding, payment operations, and risk management. The challenge involves determining where automated decisions can support financial workflows and where human review remains necessary.
On October 7, 2026, MAS issued its Guidelines on Artificial Intelligence Risk Management, establishing supervisory expectations for financial institutions using AI, including generative and agentic systems.
The guidelines address governance responsibilities, identification of AI use cases, risk assessment, testing, human oversight, cybersecurity, and third-party technology providers. They require institutions to manage AI risks according to the nature and potential impact of their applications.
Under the phased implementation schedule, financial institutions should meet expectations concerning oversight and risk identification from October 7, 2027. Requirements concerning AI lifecycle controls and organizational capabilities follow by October 7, 2028.
These developments place AI governance in financial services within broader technology planning. Institutions introducing AI into customer-facing applications must account for model performance, data access, vendor responsibilities, and procedures for investigating unexpected outcomes.
Financial Institutions Assess the Engineering Requirements of AI-Powered Products
The discussions at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026 will have implications for financial institutions developing products that depend on AI, connected services, and existing banking infrastructure.
Financial product engineering involves decisions that extend beyond selecting a technology or developing an application interface. Teams must determine how new capabilities interact with existing systems, how information moves between services, and how applications respond when a connected component fails.
A digital wallet, for example, may depend on banking interfaces, identity verification, transaction monitoring, and settlement services. Changes to any connected system can affect transaction processing and customer access. Engineering teams need to test these dependencies and maintain records that support investigation when a transaction encounters an error.
Financial applications using AI introduce further considerations. A lending platform that processes customer documents through an AI model must account for data permissions, evaluation of model outputs, and procedures for reviewing exceptions. Similar requirements arise when financial institutions introduce automated fraud detection or customer support workflows.
Cross-border financial products introduce another layer of complexity. Differences in payment infrastructure, customer verification requirements, and reporting obligations can influence how financial applications are designed for international markets.
These examples connect the festival's technology, geoeconomics, and policy themes with the implementation decisions facing financial institutions. The ability to introduce new capabilities depends on the architecture, controls, and engineering practices supporting the product.
GeekyAnts to Discuss AI-Powered Financial Product Engineering at SFF 2026
GeekyAnts will participate in Singapore FinTech Festival 2026 through its banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) engineering practice. Its capabilities cover digital banking, payments and wallets, lending, insurance technology, regulatory technology, and AI-powered financial applications.
The company's participation will focus on the technical decisions involved in developing and modernizing financial products. These include integrating new applications with existing platforms, evaluating AI technologies, and preparing systems for deployment in regulated environments.
Financial institutions evaluating AI-powered applications face questions about the information accessible to external models, the reliability of automated outputs, and the controls required when those outputs influence financial decisions.
GeekyAnts will engage with attendees on these requirements, including the engineering considerations surrounding system integration, application performance, security, and operational monitoring.
During Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Kunal Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at GeekyAnts, discussed the relationship between technological development and the responsibilities of financial institutions.
Kumar said that "regulation and compliance will be as important as innovation."
His remarks came during discussions about the movement from digitized financial services toward intelligent operational systems. The same concerns remain relevant as institutions prepare to introduce AI into financial applications while managing customer trust and regulatory responsibilities.
GeekyAnts' Singapore Participation Follows A Strong Connection To FinTech
GeekyAnts' participation in Singapore FinTech Festival 2026 follows its attendance at Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, where the company participated as a Bronze Partner and exhibitor.
The Mumbai event brought attention to agentic AI, digital payments, tokenization, cybersecurity, and the infrastructure supporting financial services. GeekyAnts participated in discussions concerning the development of intelligent financial systems and the operational controls required to support their use.
Singapore FinTech Festival will extend these conversations to financial institutions and technology providers examining cross-border operations, regulatory developments, and emerging financial infrastructure.
Kunal Kumar and the GeekyAnts team will be available at Booth 4G34, Hall 4, Singapore EXPO, from November 18 to 20, 2026, to discuss financial product development, AI adoption, technology architecture, and integration requirements.
About GeekyAnts
GeekyAnts is an AI-Powered Digital Product Engineering & Consulting Company. The company provides software development, artificial intelligence, product engineering, cloud engineering, enterprise modernization, and consulting services to organizations across industries.
Its capabilities include web and mobile application development, AI-powered software, systems integration, UI/UX design, quality assurance, and data engineering. In banking, financial services, and insurance, GeekyAnts works across digital banking, payments and wallets, lending, insurance technology, compliance workflows, and fraud and risk management systems.
The company supports organizations developing digital products and modernizing existing technology infrastructure. Its engineering services cover architecture, application development, testing, integration, deployment, and ongoing software maintenance. GeekyAnts works with businesses across international markets through its teams in the United States, India, and the United Kingdom.
Contact Information
US Office
GeekyAnts Inc.
315 Montgomery Street, 9th & 10th Floors
San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
+1 845 534 6825
...
India Office
GeekyAnts India Pvt Ltd
No. 18, 2nd Cross Road, N S Palya, 2nd Stage
BTM Layout, Bangalore - 560076, Karnataka, India
+91 80 4305 8884
UK Office
GeekyAnts UK Ltd
SPACES Finsbury Park
17 City North Place, London N4 3FU, England, UK
+44 1702 655221
Contact
GeekyAnts Inc.
...
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GeekyAnts to Exhibit at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026 Amid New AI Governance Requirements
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