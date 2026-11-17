







The tokenized gold market has grown rapidly over the past year, rising from approximately $1 billion in October 2025 to over $5 billion today. Meanwhile, Tether's USDT has cemented itself as the leading stablecoin by some margin, with over $180 billion in circulation.

This aims to bridge two increasingly important segments of the digital asset market: stablecoin liquidity and gold's traditional appeal as a safe-haven asset.

This week, The Block sat down with Yoka Zhou, Chief Communications Officer at Coin, for a masterclass on these new investment products and a preview of the company's longer-term wealth management ambitions.

Why XAUT? The case for digital gold

Gold has served as the world's primary store of value for over 5,000 years. Its role as a safe-haven asset has endured through successive periods of unrest and economic upheaval, providing a hedge against currency depreciation, inflation and geopolitical turmoil.

These pressures drove gold to a record high of $5,600 per troy ounce in January this year.

The global macroeconomy is undergoing a profound structural transformation. Traditional banking systems are confronting unprecedented challenges in delivering capital efficiency and protecting against the erosion of fiat purchasing power.

Now, as global financial markets increasingly move towards tokenization, this trade is likewise migrating into the digital sphere. Evolving regulatory frameworks have helped stablecoins flourish; traditional financial institutions are bringing real-world assets onchain; and tokenized gold has lowered barriers to ownership, letting anyone with a digital asset wallet buy and trade precious metals.

Launched in 2020, Tether Gold is the largest tokenized gold product, with approximately $3 billion in XAU currently in circulation (approximately 60% of the total market). Each token represents ownership of one troy ounce of gold, held with a custodian in Switzerland.









However, while tokenized gold eliminates many of the logistical challenges of owning physical gold, it remains a non-yield-bearing asset, like its physical counterpart. This collaboration aims to address this limitation by turning tokenized gold into a productive, yield-bearing asset.

Our target users extend beyond crypto-native participants to include more conservative investors who clearly recognize the erosion of fiat purchasing power and seek to hedge macroeconomic risks through digital gold.

Zhou frames this as a natural evolution of the relationship between stablecoins and tokenized gold. By enabling users to earn XAUT-denominated yields, two platforms aim to combine the liquidity of dollar-backed stablecoins with gold's traditional role as a store of value.“Their deep integration creates a complete closed loop spanning high-frequency trading to long-term wealth preservation,” Zhou explained.

This forms the basis of its new XAUT-based Earn offerings.

Building Tether's Ark in Collaboration with CoinW

CoinW plans to roll out this initiative in several phases. The goal of this first phase - dubbed the“Ark Shipbuilding Plan” - is“to fully operationalize the end-to-end 'digital gold yield' closed loop,” offering new portfolio management options for both crypto-native and non-crypto users.

It covers four novel savings products with yields ranging from 7.5% to 12% APR. Users can deposit either USDT or XAUT to subscribe, and all rewards are paid out in XAUT. Flexible, 90-day and 180-day fixed-term options will be available.