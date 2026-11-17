(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HongKong, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tether has collaborated with CoinW to roll out the "Tether's Ark " - a new range of yield-bearing Earn products built around tokenized gold. From 2nd November, users can deposit either USDT or Tether Gold (XAUT ) to participate, with annualized yields of up to 12% paid out in XAUT.
The tokenized gold market has grown rapidly over the past year, rising from approximately $1 billion in October 2025 to over $5 billion today. Meanwhile, Tether's USDT has cemented itself as the leading stablecoin by some margin, with over $180 billion in circulation.
This aims to bridge two increasingly important segments of the digital asset market: stablecoin liquidity and gold's traditional appeal as a safe-haven asset.
This week, The Block sat down with Yoka Zhou, Chief Communications Officer at Coin, for a masterclass on these new investment products and a preview of the company's longer-term wealth management ambitions.
Why XAUT? The case for digital gold
Gold has served as the world's primary store of value for over 5,000 years. Its role as a safe-haven asset has endured through successive periods of unrest and economic upheaval, providing a hedge against currency depreciation, inflation and geopolitical turmoil.
These pressures drove gold to a record high of $5,600 per troy ounce in January this year.
The global macroeconomy is undergoing a profound structural transformation. Traditional banking systems are confronting unprecedented challenges in delivering capital efficiency and protecting against the erosion of fiat purchasing power.
Now, as global financial markets increasingly move towards tokenization, this trade is likewise migrating into the digital sphere. Evolving regulatory frameworks have helped stablecoins flourish; traditional financial institutions are bringing real-world assets onchain; and tokenized gold has lowered barriers to ownership, letting anyone with a digital asset wallet buy and trade precious metals.
Launched in 2020, Tether Gold is the largest tokenized gold product, with approximately $3 billion in XAU currently in circulation (approximately 60% of the total market). Each token represents ownership of one troy ounce of gold, held with a custodian in Switzerland.
However, while tokenized gold eliminates many of the logistical challenges of owning physical gold, it remains a non-yield-bearing asset, like its physical counterpart. This collaboration aims to address this limitation by turning tokenized gold into a productive, yield-bearing asset.
Our target users extend beyond crypto-native participants to include more conservative investors who clearly recognize the erosion of fiat purchasing power and seek to hedge macroeconomic risks through digital gold.
Zhou frames this as a natural evolution of the relationship between stablecoins and tokenized gold. By enabling users to earn XAUT-denominated yields, two platforms aim to combine the liquidity of dollar-backed stablecoins with gold's traditional role as a store of value.“Their deep integration creates a complete closed loop spanning high-frequency trading to long-term wealth preservation,” Zhou explained.
This forms the basis of its new XAUT-based Earn offerings.
Building Tether's Ark in Collaboration with CoinW
CoinW plans to roll out this initiative in several phases. The goal of this first phase - dubbed the“Ark Shipbuilding Plan” - is“to fully operationalize the end-to-end 'digital gold yield' closed loop,” offering new portfolio management options for both crypto-native and non-crypto users.
It covers four novel savings products with yields ranging from 7.5% to 12% APR. Users can deposit either USDT or XAUT to subscribe, and all rewards are paid out in XAUT. Flexible, 90-day and 180-day fixed-term options will be available.
| Product
| Subscription Window
| Term
| APR
| Total Cap
| Individual Limit
| USDT VIP Exclusive Fixed-Term
| 45 Days
| 90 Days
| 7.5%
| 50,000,000 USDT
| 10,000–1,000,000 USDT
| 180 Days
| 8%
| 50,000,000 USDT
| 10,000–1,000,000 USDT
| XAUT Tiered Fixed
| 180 Days
| 7%
| 1,000 XAUT
| 0.1 - 25 XAUT
| USDT Tiered Flexible
| Flexible
| 12%
| 5,000,000 USDT
| 500 - 10,000 USDT
| USDT Tiered Fixed
| 90 Days
| 6.5%
| 5,000,000 USDT
| 500 - 10,000 USDT
| 180 Days
| 7%
| 5,000,000 USDT
| 500 - 10,000 USDT
The products use a tiered yield structure: the highest rates apply to the first $500 for USDT-denominated products. Longer lockup periods offer higher annualized rates, up to 12% on USDT.1
For existing XAUT holders, this lets them activate idle assets and earn additional tokenized gold on deposits. USDT depositors, meanwhile, can gradually build exposure to tokenized gold and diversify their portfolios. Zhou likened this process to dollar-cost averaging.
It provides an automated channel for dollar-cost averaging into digital gold. In effect, the platform's design guides portfolios away from pure dollar exposure toward a dual-engine structure combining dollar-based interest with gold appreciation.
Asked how CoinW generates the yield underpinning these new products, Zhou pointed to“a diversified, risk-adjusted strategy portfolio” alongside promotional incentives committed by both companies.
Zhou also outlined some of the security measures protecting CoinW's broader Earn offerings, including offline cold-wallet storage, multi-signature controls, multi-party computation and hardware security modules. Last month, we went into detail on the platform's security practices with Chief Security Consultant Dr. Michael Liu.
"In building this ark,” Zhou added,“our goal is not only to help users navigate the bear market, but also to ensure that the vessel itself is absolutely robust.”
Setting sail: The future of Tether x CoinW
When asked about the direction of CoinW's wider Earn expansion, Zhou framed it as part of CoinW's broader platform evolution into an“Ai-driven crypto super app” as it moves into its tenth year of operation.
With Earn feature competition among centralized exchanges intensifying, CoinW aims to differentiate itself with expansion into RWAs and AI-driven wealth management tools.
Altogether, these initiatives reflect CoinW's broader ambition to empower users to preserve and grow their digital assets across different market conditions. The launch of XAUT savings marks a significant first step toward achieving that goal.
The first phase of the“Tether's Ark, in Collaboration with CoinW” initiative has been open for subscriptions since 2nd November.
CONTACT: Evelyn Kyo...
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