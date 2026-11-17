MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Single- and double-bay layouts offer flexible sizing, with frame assembly estimated to take two people an afternoon once lumber is prepared.

Chino, CA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jurrque launched its single- and double-bay sloped-roof pergola bracket kits in September 2026. Currently priced from $169.99, the kits offer U.S. homeowners flexible sizing for DIY backyard projects.

The single-bay kit is priced at $169.99 and the double-bay kit at $279.99. Each supplies the steel connectors, post bases and fastening hardware for its layout. Homeowners purchase lumber and any roofing or shade covering separately.

Once lumber has been prepared to the planned dimensions, Jurrque estimates that two people can assemble the frame in an afternoon, around four to six hours. Installation videos on the product pages guide the build sequence, supporting homeowners who want to handle this stage themselves and save on hired assembly labor.

Homeowners can plan the frame around an existing patio, a dining table or the space beside a garden path, within the selected kit's published span limits. Sourcing lumber locally gives them a choice of wood and an opportunity to compare material prices before they build.

The four-post, single-bay design can frame a place for family dinners or a quiet seating corner. On a longer patio, the six-post, double-bay layout can bring a dining table and lounge area into one connected setting. A weekend lunch can stretch into an afternoon outdoors, with a place to settle nearby when the table is cleared.

Both kits fit nominal 4x4 wood posts and use 2.5-millimeter galvanized steel brackets with a powder-coated finish.

The new kits are available through Jurrque's online store, with free shipping to the contiguous United States. Product pages provide layout details, kit contents and installation videos to help homeowners choose the option that suits their plans.

About Jurrque

Jurrque is an outdoor living brand helping homeowners create backyard spaces that fit their homes, budgets and everyday lives. Its galvanized steel DIY pergola bracket kits work with locally purchased lumber, giving customers layout choices for outdoor dining and relaxation. The brand also offers aluminum outdoor furniture to furnish the spaces they build. With assembly guidance and a focus on projects homeowners can take on themselves, Jurrque aims to make backyard improvements more approachable and help families enjoy more time outdoors together. Learn more at jurrque.com.

CONTACT: Tommy Wang...