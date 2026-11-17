MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, United Kingdom, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

British broker VYCgroup, which offers CFD trading across multiple asset classes, has integrated an AI-powered chat interface into its trading platform. At the same time, the company has introduced additional AI-based tools for analyzing price charts. Both innovations address the same challenge: making advanced analytics, historically available primarily to institutional participants in the financial industry, an integral part of the everyday experience of retail traders and investors.

Questions and Answers

Imagine a trader preparing to open a position. Previously, evaluating different trading opportunities required hours of independent analysis. Now, all it takes is opening the AI chat interface and asking a question. For example, which asset is currently at the beginning of a strong trend? In response, the client receives a structured analysis of the market situation rather than a large volume of raw data. The same approach can be used to model trading scenarios, clarify risk management parameters, and analyze the results of previous trades.

The role of human expertise remains just as important. AI does not make decisions on behalf of traders or replace personal account managers. Its purpose is to shorten the path from asking a question to having a meaningful discussion. Trading scenarios can now be analyzed in real time, with traders remaining actively involved in the decision-making process.

Internal Analytical Tools and Algorithmic Data Scale

The second part of the update is almost invisible to the broker's clients, but it may prove equally significant. VYCgroup's analytical department uses algorithmic tools capable of processing market data at a scale and speed that would be impossible through manual analysis. The company's specialists can now base their recommendations on the analysis of vast amounts of data, helping to reduce the number of blind spots that inevitably arise from selective research.

Expanding Capabilities

The introduction of these new tools reflects VYCgroup's commitment to delivering greater value to its clients. Accurate trade execution and compliance with withdrawal requirements have long become basic industry expectations. Analytical support is now gaining increasing importance: the tools and professionals that help traders make well-informed investment decisions.

VYCgroup's approach is straightforward: AI processes the data, analysts provide insights to traders, and traders use this information to make decisions aimed at growing their capital.

About VYCgroup

VYCgroup is the trading name of VY CAPITAL UK LTD, a company registered in the United Kingdom. The company offers a trading platform featuring AI-powered tools and advisory services for investment portfolio management.

CFD trading involves the risk of losing capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. AI-generated responses are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice.

Website: vycgroup.com

Contact

Liam Schultz

VYCgroup

...

Address: 35 Ballards Lane, London, United Kingdom, N3 1XW

Attachment

VYCgroup

CONTACT: Liam Schultz VYCgroup... Address: 35 Ballards Lane, London, United Kingdom, N3 1XW