Dr. Jon Stevens, Medical Director

Luna Integrative Care announces the appointment of Jonathan“Jon” Stevens, MD, MPH, as its new medical director.

- Dr. Jon StevensHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Luna Integrative Care, a premier provider of holistic and evidence-based treatment for mental health and substance use disorders, is proud to announce the appointment of Jonathan“Jon” Stevens, MD, MPH, as its new medical director. A board-certified psychiatrist with 20 years of experience treating complex dual-diagnosis patients, Dr. Stevens will provide physician leadership for clinical quality, patient safety, and care standards as Luna continues to grow its programs.Dr. Stevens' physician-led, measurement-informed approach centers on personalized care that treats substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions together, strengthening clinical decision-making, consistency of care, and the experience of patients and their families.His leadership roles include Vice President of Growth and Innovation and Chief of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at The Menninger Clinic in Houston, where he helped establish and expand personalized outpatient services, and he previously served as an associate professor of psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine. A graduate of New York Medical College, he trained at Massachusetts General Hospital and McLean Hospital under the auspices of Harvard Medical School, is board-certified in psychiatry, child and adolescent psychiatry, and obesity medicine, and has authored or co-authored 16 peer-reviewed articles.“Luna's commitment to compassionate, personalized care aligns closely with my own philosophy,” said Dr. Stevens.“I'm excited to bring our complementary strengths together to create an exceptional treatment experience for patients and their families.”About Luna Integrative CareRobert and Kathleen Park founded Luna with a focus on high-quality services, an elevated staff culture, and a safe, professional, and comfortable setting for the client experience. Located in Houston, Texas, Luna provides expert care for mental health and substance use disorders. Led by board-certified physicians, licensed clinicians, and mental health professionals, Luna is committed to delivering compassionate, collaborative, and individualized care across its continuum of services. Luna is privately held and independently operated. Learn more at lunaintegrativecare.

Aimee Romero

Luna Integrative Care

+1 888-448-5862

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Luna Integrative Care Welcomes Dr. Jon Stevens as New Medical Director News Provided By Luna Integrative Care November 17, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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