"Built for Franchising: The Advantage Is FranShip®," by Kendall Ware, published by Entrepreneur Books, is now available.

Entrepreneur Books, publisher of "Built for Franchising: The Advantage Is FranShip®," by Kendall Ware.

Kendall Ware, founder and CEO of FranShip Brands and author of "Built for Franchising: The Advantage Is FranShip®."

Kendall Ware's "Built for Franchising" gives franchisors, franchisees and investors a framework for turning partnership into performance.

- Kendall WareNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Franchise brands chase unit growth, while the relationships that make that growth sustainable quietly erode. In his new book, "Built for Franchising: The Advantage Is FranShip," franchise executive Kendall Ware, founder and CEO of FranShip Brands, lays out a blueprint for building franchise systems on partnership instead of transaction, with a foreword by 13-time New York Times bestselling author Don Yaeger. Published by Entrepreneur Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available through national and independent book retailers.Ware argues that the strength of the relationship between franchisor and franchisee is the single biggest variable in whether a brand lasts. Strong products, airtight agreements and large ad budgets cannot make up for a network where trust has broken down. When franchisors serve franchisees so franchisees can better serve guests, and both sides commit to the same goal, the payoff shows up in unit profitability, guest loyalty and long-term brand value."Most franchise problems look like operations problems, but look closer and you'll find a relationship that stopped working," Ware said. "When franchisors and franchisees agree on the destination, which is earning the guest's next visit, a disagreement becomes a conversation instead of a power struggle."At the center of the book is FranShip, Ware's philosophy that blends strong franchise relationships, genuine partnership and authentic friendship. The FranShip Frameworkbrings it to life through a five-level blueprint modeled on building a house: culturally aligned people as the foundation, operational excellence as the four walls, financial optimization as the ceiling, community marketing as the second story and brand amplification as the roof. Each level spells out what franchisors and franchisees each owe the system, and the first five chapters close with fireside conversations with leading operators, including Greg Flynn of Flynn Group and Cinnabon co-founder Greg Komen.Ware pairs the framework with practical tools. The RETAIN ModelTM (recruit, engage, train, assimilate, involve and nurture) gives operators a structure for keeping frontline teams in high-turnover businesses. FEES: Franchisees Expect Exceptional Supportreframes the most common source of franchise friction, and the 777 Rule shows leaders how to communicate important changes seven times, through seven methods, for seven learning styles. He also makes the case for awarding franchises to aligned operators rather than selling them to anyone with a check.Drawing on more than two decades in franchising, Ware writes from both sides of the table. He started busing tables at 16 and, before turning 35, served as CEO, president or COO of seven brands, including Cinnabon, Carvel, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. He has also been a franchisee twice. The book draws on that record, from a Walk-On's training redesign that saved the average franchisee more than $100,000 in pre-opening payroll to an Orange Leaf turnaround in which initiative adoption rose from 40% to 95% after the team invested in its franchisee relationships.Throughout the book, Ware challenges the assumption that signed agreements and unit counts are the measure of a healthy franchise system. He shows how growth that outruns support leads to closures, how cutting labor to protect margins can shrink revenue and how transparency about failed initiatives builds the credibility that makes the next one succeed.Written for franchise founders and executives, multi-unit franchisees, prospective franchise owners and the investors who back them, "Built for Franchising" offers a clear path to systems where both sides grow together and guests keep coming back.About Kendall WareKendall Ware is founder and CEO of FranShip Brands, a keynote speaker and the author of "Built for Franchising: The Advantage Is FranShip" (Entrepreneur Books, 2026). Before turning 35, he served as CEO, president or COO of seven brands, including Cinnabon, Carvel, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and In-Shape Health Clubs, and he has been a franchisee twice himself. A Certified Franchise Executive, Ware started busing tables at 16 and today leads FranShip Brands, a strategic growth partner that helps franchise companies reach their next stage of growth. His work is built on FranShip, his philosophy that the franchisor-franchisee relationship drives franchise success. He lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.About Entrepreneur BooksEntrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage | The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur, and beyond.

Madeline Shave

Advantage | The Authority Company

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New Book Argues Franchise Brands Rise or Fall on the Franchisor-Franchisee Relationship News Provided By Advantage Media November 17, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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