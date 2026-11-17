Thanksgiving Feasts & Catering

Buca di Beppo Celebrations

Locations nationwide welcome families and groups for dine-in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 26

- Daniel Halpern, CEO of Buca di BeppoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thanksgiving is Buca di Beppo's biggest day of the year, and the Italian restaurant known for feeding a crowd is ready to set the table for families and groups of every size. On Thursday, Nov. 26, all Buca di Beppo locations are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving a family-style Thanksgiving Feast for dine-in.Big tables are what Buca does best. Many locations feature multiple dining rooms designed for large parties, along with semi-private rooms that keep the celebration together, so whether it's a table for two or the whole extended family, everyone can skip the shopping, the cooking and the cleanup and simply gather around the table. Feasts are served in generous, made-for-sharing portions, and larger groups can order multiple Feasts to feed everyone. Because Thanksgiving is Buca's busiest day, reservations are strongly encouraged, especially for larger parties.“Big gatherings are what Buca was built for, and Thanksgiving is our biggest celebration of the year,” said Daniel Halpern, CEO of Buca di Beppo.“Our team members are family, and their hospitality is what turns a holiday meal into a celebration.”Thanksgiving Day FeastsEvery Thanksgiving Feast includes sliced white meat turkey and homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing, seasonal vegetable, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.●Feast for 2–3: $115●Feast for 4–6: $195The Thanksgiving Feast is available for dine-in on Nov. 26 only and cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or coupon.Thanksgiving To-Go and CateringCelebrating at home or the office? Thanksgiving Feasts are also available for carryout and delivery Nov. 23-26 in the same sizes as dine-in: Feast for 2–3 ($115) and Feast for 4–6 ($195). For bigger gatherings, Buca's turkey feast catering party trays feed groups of 10, 20 or more, with half pans serving 10 ($275) and full pans serving 20 ($475), available Nov. 16-26. Visit to order now.Holiday Gift Card BonusFor guests checking names off their holiday lists, Buca is offering a gift card bonus this season:●In restaurants, now through Dec. 31: Buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card. Bonus cards are redeemable Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2027, excluding Feb. 12-14.Buca di Beppo welcomes guests for lunch, dinner and all celebratory occasions. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling the restaurant directly or online at .For a list of Buca di Beppo locations, please visit .About Buca di BeppoFounded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown from humble beginnings to become a celebrated Italian restaurant chain with 40 locations across the United States. The name, which translates to“Joe's small place” in Italian, reflects its heritage and focus on delivering family-style dining experiences. Today, many Buca di Beppo locations feature multiple dining rooms to accommodate larger parties, while preserving intimate, semi-private rooms to give guests that same family style dining room feeling from the first Buca di Beppo restaurant years ago. For more information, please visit or follow Buca di Beppo on Facebook or Instagram.###

Linda Powers

Buca di Beppo

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Buca di Beppo Is Open on Thanksgiving Day with Family-Style Turkey Feasts for Groups of Every Size News Provided By Buca di Beppo November 17, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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