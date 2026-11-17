The latest in VS Marlowe's VENUS INTERCEPTS spy/sci fi thriller series

- Nikolai Kardashev. acclaimed Soviet astrophysicist

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VS Marlowe's latest leaked-document thriller THE SIBERIAN TRAPS ( ) reveals the latest shocking twists of an alleged alien conspiracy to control global evolution and geopolitics by historic meteor strikes on earth – like the dinosaur-killing Chicxulub off Yucatan.

"I propose that huge meteor strikes like the 1906 Tunguska airburst strike in Siberia, Chicxulub 60 million years ago, Barringer Crater in Arizona 50,000 years ago, and the civilization-drowning Soledad de Maciel off Pacific Mexico in 1350 appear to have been deliberate alien events," wrote acclaimed Soviet astrophysicist Nikolai Kardashev in a secret address to the Soviet Academy of Sciences in 1971. "They seem to have been intended to affect biological and later human evolution."

Were aliens really bombarding earth?

To find the answer, expatriate energy trader Brice Foster finds himself being used by unknown forces because of his strange visions, dreams and historical memories. Foster first tries to locate and liberate his lover Tatiana, held by her Russian handlers in a remote Mexican town. Brice's seeming ally in the search manifests as a mythic Mexican deity called Huitzilopochtli – The Hummingbird of the South. The Hummingbird enables Foster's out of body search, discovery and temporary liberation of Tatiana.

Foster's search continues up the Mexican coast, and then ultimately to a Chinese Air Force base near Beijing where his hosts tell him they have uncovered an ancient genetic bridge linking the migration of Siberians to the Americas in the last Ice Age, as well as the Mongol hordes who conquered much of Eurasia 800 years ago.

The Chinese say the genetic bridge today only includes a few thousand people scattered on 4 continents around the Pacific Rim. It seems to give these genetic carriers the ability to perceive a parallel reality, in dreams and visions. These unique genes seem to have been carried or triggered by major meteor strikes on earth.

In the final revelation, the Chinese tell Foster he carries the same strange genetics from his Navajo ancestors. And a final dream in China tells Foster he has some hidden future destiny to fulfill.

SIBERIAN TRAPS is the newest in VS Marlowe's VENUS INTERCEPTS series, alleging that extraterrestrials contacted the Soviet Venera 3 probe off the planet Venus in 1966, before it crashed. The documents assert that the Soviet leadership was in turmoil about how to respond to the alien contact.

VS Marlowe is the pseudonym for an award winning US diplomat and investment consultant now advising government and corporate clients worldwide. Books he published under his own name with major publishers have reached thousands of readers in multiple translations around the world, achieved high ratings on Goodreads and won multiple awards and prizes.

Buy the Kindle and paperback versions of The Siberian Traps on Amazon at

Derek Aragon

Sinbad Books

+1 505-699-5036

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Leaked document thriller THE SIBERIAN TRAPS claims aliens caused historic meteor strikes News Provided By Sinbad Books November 17, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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