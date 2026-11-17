MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The promotion offers discounted lifetime licenses for Aiarty's local image and video enhancers, plus extra coupon savings and free gifts with selected plans.

CHENGDU, CHINA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aiarty, a developer of local AI-powered media enhancement software, today announced its 2026 Black Friday licensing program, running through December 4, 2026. The initiative makes perpetual lifetime licenses for Aiarty Image Enhancer and Aiarty Video Enhancer available at seasonal rates, offering photographers, video editors, and digital creators an alternative to recurring subscription models and cloud-based credit systems.

Local AI Processing and Flexible Licensing

As AI-powered image and video tools become part of more creative workflows, software licensing and processing options are important considerations for creators and production teams. Aiarty combines one-time lifetime licensing with local AI processing, offering several options for software access and device configuration:

. Lifetime Licensing: Lifetime licenses require a one-time payment, with no recurring subscription fees or usage-based credits. Software updates are included.

. Local AI Processing: Specialized AI models can be downloaded and run locally, using compatible computer hardware for image and video enhancement without uploading media files to cloud processing services.

. Commercial Use: Aiarty licenses support both personal and commercial projects, including work by freelancers, studios, agencies, and e-commerce businesses, subject to the applicable license terms.

. Device Options: License configurations include support for up to 3 Windows PCs or 3 Macs, as well as a cross-platform option covering 1 Windows PC and 1 Mac.

Overview of the 2026 Black Friday Licensing Tiers

During the promotional period ending December 4, 2026, Aiarty has adjusted pricing across its core product line and introduced an additional discount code (BF26-EXTRA) applicable at checkout:

1. Aiarty Image Enhancer

Built for natural clarity, Aiarty Image Enhancer denoises, deblurs, and upscales images up to 32K (on Windows) while preserving fine, realistic textures. From restoring damaged vintage photos and refining portrait details to upscaling AI-generated artwork for commercial print, it processes entire batches locally to deliver clean, high-resolution results.

Black Friday Pricing:

. 3 PCs or 3 Macs (Lifetime License): Reduced from $155 to $109, with 2 free gifts included.

. 1 PC + 1 Mac (Cross-Platform Lifetime License): Reduced from $155 to $99.

Additional coupon savings: Code BF26-EXTRA provides up to $30 in additional savings on Lifetime Licenses.

Product and pricing details:

2. Aiarty Video Enhancer

Aiarty Video Enhancer is designed to restore grainy, low-res, or heavily compressed footage and upscale it to clear, detailed 4K with fast local GPU acceleration-no cloud queues or credit limits. It also includes frame interpolation, color enhancement, and audio noise reduction together in a single offline workflow.

Black Friday Pricing:

. 3 PCs or 3 Macs (Lifetime License): Reduced from $235 to $149, with a free gift included.

. 1 PC + 1 Mac (Cross-Platform Lifetime License): Reduced from $235 to $149.

Additional coupon savings: Code BF26-EXTRA provides an extra $20 in savings on Lifetime Licenses.

Product and pricing details:

The Aiarty 2026 Black Friday licensing program is available globally through December 4, 2026. Customers can apply code BF26-EXTRA during checkout on the official Aiarty website to access the additional seasonal reductions.

How to Apply the Coupon

1. Select a preferred Lifetime License (3 PCs, 3 Macs, or 1 PC + 1 Mac) on the purchase page.

2. On the checkout page, click "I have a coupon code".

3. Enter BF26-EXTRA and click the refresh icon to apply the code.

"Many creative professionals are looking for predictable software costs and full control over their local hardware resources, especially when working under tight production deadlines," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. "By offering perpetual licenses with offline AI capabilities during our Black Friday program, we aim to provide creators with long-term access to enhancement tools without ongoing subscription commitments."

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page:

Viola Nee

Digiarty Software Inc.

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Aiarty Announces Black Friday Deals on Lifetime Licenses for Aiarty Image and Video Enhancers News Provided By Digiarty Software Inc. November 17, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Movie Industry, Technology



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