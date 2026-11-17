Build your next direct mail campaign with Postalytics Audience Builder 2.0

New release brings audience creation, campaign execution and tracking together in one platform

ROCKLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Postalytics, the direct mail automation platform, has announced the launch of Audience Builder 2.0, a new AI-powered tool that enables marketers to create highly targeted mailing lists simply by describing their ideal audience in plain English. The feature streamlines the process of sourcing and preparing mailing lists, allowing marketers to build audiences directly within the same platform they use to launch and track direct mail campaigns.For example, a marketer can type“homeowners in ZIP code 02370 who are interested in home improvement” into the new AI chat interface, and Audience Builder 2.0 translates the request into a targeted mailing list without requiring complex filters or specialist data expertise.Marketers can preview audience selections and record counts before purchasing, drawing on 10 consumer and business datafiles refreshed every 30 days and processed through CASS and NCOA monthly. The platform's consumer datafile alone contains more than 257 million records.Audience Builder 2.0 also introduces precision radius targeting, allowing marketers to reach addresses within a specified distance of a location, down to just 0.02 miles (approximately 100 feet). Users can alternatively select the closest number of addresses to a given location or upload a CSV file to run radius searches across up to 20 locations at once. These capabilities support hyperlocal campaigns, from broadband providers targeting newly serviceable streets to home service businesses reaching households near recently completed jobs.“Radius lists are about 95% of what I do, and I've been wishing for this for the past couple of years. I used to combine all of my dealers' requests into one master list, then break it all back down again for each dealer. Now I can run them individually, and it's not a problem. This is amazing,” said Pat Conlon, Account Manager at Design Mojo.“Marketers shouldn't need a data team to find the right mailboxes. With Audience Builder 2.0, you just ask,” said Dennis Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Postalytics.“Now a marketer types one sentence and has a mail-ready audience in seconds, inside the same platform that sends, tracks and attributes the campaign. Add radius targeting down to a few houses, and direct mail becomes as precise and easy to launch as marketers expect from their digital channels.”Once an audience is built and purchased, it can be dropped directly into Postalytics campaigns or automated Flows, eliminating the need to export lists or transfer data between systems. With a minimum purchase of just 20 records, marketers can launch highly targeted campaigns without committing to large mailing volumes. USPS Intelligent Mail Barcode tracking, personalized QR codes and URLs provide visibility into delivery and campaign engagement, while CRM integrations help teams measure results and attribute conversions alongside their other marketing activities.Audience Builder 2.0 is available to all Postalytics customers. To demonstrate the new capabilities, Postalytics will host a free, 30-minute webinar on December 3 at 1 p.m. ET, featuring a live walkthrough of audience creation and campaign setup. Interested marketers can register for the webinar or learn more at Postalytics.About PostalyticsPostalytics is a direct mail automation platform that helps businesses create, send, track and measure personalized direct mail campaigns. The platform integrates with HubSpot, Salesforce and other marketing systems, combining automated campaign workflows with USPS delivery tracking, personalized QR codes and URLs for measuring engagement and ROI. Postalytics also enables marketers to build targeted mailing lists directly within the platform, simplifying the process from audience creation to campaign delivery.

Dennis Kelly

Postalytics

Dennis Kelly@...

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Postalytics Launches Audience Builder 2.0: Marketers Build Direct Mail Lists by Simply Asking News Provided By MADX Digital November 17, 2026, 12:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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