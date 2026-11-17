Microsoft's chief design officer and a Yale-trained dermatologist team up to offer practices a new platform

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key takeaways* Dappledoc, a new asynchronous telehealth platform launched by a Yale-trained dermatologist and Microsoft's chief design officer, now has several pilots underway with medical practices.* The average wait for a new dermatology appointment is 36.5 days in 15 large U.S. metro areas, according to AMN Healthcare. Practices are caught in a throughput trap, and DappleDoc helps them see more patients without hiring more staff.* With Dappledoc, practices also get paid for the async messages and photos their dermatologists typically can't bill insurance for. Patient-written portal messages rose 153% from 2020 to 2025, according to a 2026 study in JAMA.The story:Dappledoc is a new asynchronous telehealth platform that addresses long wait times in dermatology and gets clinicians paid for their async work. The company was launched by Dr. Benjamin Marks, a Yale-trained, board-certified dermatologist, and Jon Friedman, the chief design officer at Microsoft, and now has several pilots underway with medical practices.The average wait for a new dermatology appointment is 36.5 days in 15 large U.S. metro areas, up 50% since 2004, according to AMN Healthcare's 2025 survey. Dappledoc adds to an existing practice without the need to hire more employees. A clinician can review cases in between visits, order the prescription and escalate to an in-person visit if necessary.“My schedule is full for months, and many of those appointments take me 30 seconds. I look at a rash and know what it is, but the patient still drove in and sat in the waiting room. Someone who needs a biopsy waits three months for that same slot. Dappledoc lets a dermatologist treat the rash from a photo and give the appointment to the patient who needs it.” Dr. Benjamin Marks, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, DappledocWhat does Dappledoc mean for dermatology practices and their patients?Dappledoc is built to get practices out of the throughput trap. A practice can only see so many patients a day, and until now the only way to see more has been to hire more staff. Dappledoc estimates that {25% to 40%} of the cases on a dermatology schedule can be treated online.The practice also gets paid for work its dermatologists now do for free. Dermatologists told Dappledoc they answer {10 to 20} patient messages, texts and photos a day and typically cannot bill insurance for them. A Dappledoc visit is self-pay. Each practice sets its own prices, and Dappledoc suggests {$50} for an answer within a week and {$150} within 24 hours.Patients send photos of a skin concern from their phone, and AI triage sorts the cases. Routine ones get an answer from one of the practice's own dermatologists. Cases that need an office visit go to the front desk with an urgency rating, and the patient is not charged.How does Dappledoc compare to other online dermatology services?Many online dermatology companies sell directly to patients and employ their own doctors. They compete with local practices for patients. Dappledoc sells to the practice. Patients see the practice's name, are treated by its dermatologists, and pay the practice directly.Dappledoc also does not use AI to diagnose. Its AI sorts and summarizes cases, and a dermatologist makes every diagnosis and can overrule the AI on any case.What happens next for Dappledoc?Dappledoc is adding practices and multi-location dermatology groups to its pilots, and practices can request a demo at Dappledoc. Next, the company wants practices to send every new patient request through Dappledoc before scheduling.About DappledocDappledoc helps dermatology practices see more patients without hiring more staff. Patients send photos of a skin concern, AI triage sorts the cases, and the practice's own dermatologists treat routine ones online. Dappledoc was founded by dermatologist Dr. Benjamin Marks and Jon Friedman, is based in {Chicago} and is online at Dappledoc.

Chad Friedman

Dappledoc

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Dappledoc pilots platform that helps dermatology practices see more patients without hiring more staff News Provided By Dermsnap LLC November 17, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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