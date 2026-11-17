Four credit union leaders to be recognized during the 2027 induction ceremony in Washington, D.C.

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC ) will honor four distinguished credit union leaders as the newest inductees into the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame during its annual induction ceremony on March 2, 2027, at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. The ceremony, held in conjunction with the Governmental Affairs Conference, is sponsored by Visa.

The 2027 African American Credit Union Hall of Fame honorees are:

.Gloria Dixon, Director Philanthropy & Executive Director BECU Foundation, BECU

.Brian Knight, Esq., President & CEO, NASCUS

.Dennis Sullivan, MBA, Founder & CEO, 40 Groups, Inc.

.Tonita Webb, President/CEO, Verity Credit Union

The African American Credit Union Hall of Fame celebrates individuals whose leadership, service, and contributions have helped advance the credit union movement by expanding financial services and access to financial capital for African Americans and people of color. This year's honorees represent a breadth of experience and impact, demonstrating the power of leadership, collaboration, advocacy, and community investment to strengthen the movement and improve lives.

“Credit unions are built on relationships, trust and a deep commitment to community, and this year's African American Credit Union Hall of Fame honorees embody that in extraordinary ways,” said Visa SVP, Head of Community Accounts Celeste Schwitters.“Visa is proud to stand alongside AACUC as Title Sponsor and celebrate the leaders who continue to strengthen the movement and create opportunities for the next generation.”

“Each of these honorees has made a lasting contribution to the credit union movement, not only through their professional accomplishments but also through their commitment to advancing opportunities for others,” said Renée Sattiewhite, President and CEO of AACUC.“Their leadership reflects the spirit of our organization and the power of people helping people. We are proud to recognize their impact and celebrate the example they set for current and future generations of credit union leaders.”

2027 Hall of Fame Honorees

Gloria Dixon leads BECU's community-focused philanthropy as Director of Philanthropy and BECU Foundation as Executive Director. Annually, she oversees the distribution of more than $8 million to nonprofits across BECU's service regions, with a focus on improving financial health. A recognized philanthropic leader, Dixon also serves on several boards in Washington State. Dixon has more than 25 years of experience working with nonprofit and community organizations. She is passionate about grassroots community work and has spent much of her career providing strategic guidance and capacity-building support to small nonprofits.

Brian Knight has dedicated his career to strengthening the state credit union system and supporting state regulatory agencies for three decades. He joined NASCUS in 1998 as Director of Regulatory Affairs, advancing to General Counsel in 2007, Executive Vice President in 2014, and President and CEO in 2022. Throughout his tenure, Knight has championed collaboration and diverse perspectives, ensuring NASCUS benefits from the collective knowledge, experience, and insights of its members and stakeholders. Knight holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Hope College and a Juris Doctor from the College of William & Mary.

Dennis Sullivan is an experienced executive, retired professor, and passionate advocate for the power of collaboration. For more than 20 years, he chaired the CU Leadership Convention, bringing together more than 1,500 credit union leaders annually. A longtime advocate and partner of AACUC, Sullivan hosted the 2024 CU Leadership Conference in conjunction with AACUC's Annual Conference in Las Vegas. Today, as Founder & CEO of 40 Groups, Inc., he brings credit union executives together to share best practices, exchange ideas, and learn from one another.

Tonita Webb is President and CEO of Verity Credit Union and the first Black woman to lead the organization. An Air Force veteran with more than two decades of executive management experience, she champions financial inclusion and expands pathways to generational wealth. She holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from City University of Seattle, where her research focused on strategies credit unions can use to help reduce the wealth gap. Webb serves on the Filene Research Institute board, as Vice Chair of the Member Access Processing board, and is a 2023 American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions honoree.

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About the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame History

On October 16, 2008, the AACUC unveiled an exhibit featuring African Americans in the credit union movement the first 100 years at the America's Credit Union Museum in Manchester, N.H. Continuing with that effort, the Funding Development Committee, led by Helen Godfrey Smith, created the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame. This virtual hall of fame was created to serve as a fundraiser and to honor and recognize African Americans who have and are contributing to the credit union movement – many who are unsung heroes and trailblazers. To be inducted, individuals must meet the following criteria: 1) provided in excess of 10 years of service in the credit union industry; 2) worked to provide financial services for the general public; and 3) contributed at least four significant accomplishments that provided access to financial capital for African-Americans and majority-ethnic communities.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The AACUC is a 501c3 non-profit organization created in 1999 to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. A recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. Learn more at or on social media at Facebook/AACUC1, Linkedin/company/AACUC, X.com/AACUC1 or Instagram/aacucctc.

Dohnia Dorman

African-American Credit Union Coalition

+1 866.782.2282

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AACUC Announces 2027 African American Credit Union Hall of Fame Honorees News Provided By African-American Credit Union Coalition November 17, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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