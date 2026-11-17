MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The company scales bond administration and operations teams to support rapid nationwide customer growth.

- Eric FauerbachNORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After being named to the Inc 5000 for a fourth consecutive year, Surety Bonds Direct continues to grow its team showing commitment to serving all businesses and individuals who need access to the lowest priced surety bond markets.“Our continued focus on reaching new markets and positioning Surety Bonds Direct as the leader in the space allowed us to grow our team in the last quarter of 2026,” said Eric Fauerbach, Managing Partner at Surety Bonds Direct.Tiffany Oree, Anna Minor, and Nina Roberts were hired as Bond Administrators. Their responsibilities include helping current customers update existing bonds, purchase new surety bonds, and manage the lifecycle of active surety bonds. These hires show a commitment to aggressively growing the customer base and ensuring every customer is served by a real human surety bond expert.Not only is Surety Bonds Direct adding new team members, but proving their commitment to current employees by promoting from within. Chris Kietzman was promoted from Operations Manager to Bond Specialist. He has a deep surety bond knowledge and will now use his experience to help individuals, professionals, and companies obtain the right surety bond for their needs.Maranda Wilber was promoted from the bond issuance team to Operations Manager. Maranda's leadership experience in human resources and operations makes her well suited to take on this role.. She will help the entire Bond Administration team provide fast and accurate service to the growing customer base."We have a plan to grow our team more through 2027 with new business initiatives and offerings for the surety bond market," said Jason O'Leary, Managing Partner at Surety Bonds Direct.

Maranda Wilber

Surety Bonds Direct, LLC

+1 843-410-6169

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Surety Bonds Direct Expands Team and Announces Key Internal Promotions Following Fourth Consecutive Inc. 5000 Honor News Provided By Surety Bonds Direct, LLC November 17, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry



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