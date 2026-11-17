MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) Producer Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is also the younger daughter of actor Rajinikanth, on Tuesday shared pictures of the Superstar spending quality time with his family members in Greece and wrote, "What amazing memories we've made in Athens!"

Taking to her Instagram page to post a couple of pictures of the entire family including Superstar Rajinikanth enjoying a walk in Athens, Greece, the producer wrote, "What amazing memories we've made in Athens! ❤️❤️❤️ Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway."

For the unaware, Rajinikanth and his entire family had flown to Greece to attend the wedding of his relative and one of India's top music directors, Anirudh Ravichander.

Anirudh Ravichander wed Kavya Maran, the daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and the owner of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, at a grand wedding ceremony that took place on November 11 this year.

The wedding, which took place in Greece over a two-day period and which was attended by a number of distinguished guests, had been the cynosure of all eyes.

Among those present at the wedding were Tamil film Superstar Rajinikanth former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran.

Sun Pictures, the production house of Kalanidhi Maran, had recently taken to its timeline to share moments captured during the star-studded wedding. The production house had wished the couple saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Kaviya and Anirudh on their wedding! #KAVIYAandANIRUDH."

The news of the music director's wedding was first officially confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's office which put out a post on its X timeline saying that Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran had called on the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee hills to invite him to the wedding reception of his daughter Kavya Maran, which was to be held in Chennai on November 21.

The post put out by the Telangana CM's office read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran."

It further said, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.

#KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran."