MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with other agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has secured the extradition of a Ukrainian citizen from Romania in connection with a ponzi scheme that was launched without approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), an official said on Tuesday.

Red Notice subject Oleksandr Zapichenko (Ukrainian citizen) landed in Mumbai on Tuesday with an ED escort team that had gone to Romania to bring him back, the official said in a statement.

Zapichenko was wanted in connection with a case registered by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He, along with other accused, allegedly defrauded investors by inducing them to invest money on the false promise of exorbitant returns ranging from six per cent to 11 per week, the CBI said.

The investigation revealed that the company concerned was operating a Multi-Level Marketing (MLM)-based ponzi scheme and collected huge amounts of money in cash from investors without obtaining the requisite approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it said.

It was revealed that the funds collected from investors were laundered through various hawala channels and subsequently utilised for the purchase of USDT (cryptocurrency).

Zapichenko was directly involved in converting cash deposits collected from investors into cryptocurrency. His involvement in facilitating and arranging large-scale cash transactions further established his central role in the alleged money laundering network, the CBI statement said.

At the request of the ED, NCB-New Delhi (CBI) got a Red Notice published against Zapichenko through INTERPOL channels.

After he was geo-located and arrested by the Romanian authorities, an extradition request was submitted to them.

Following due legal process, the Romanian authorities granted extradition of the subject to India, the CBI said.

"The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 280 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India since 2019, through coordination via INTERPOL channels," the statement said.