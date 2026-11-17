MENAFN - IANS) Panchmahal, Nov 17 (IANS) A new transformer manufacturing plant with an annual production capacity of 78,000 MVA is to be set up at Nurpura in Halol taluka of Panchmahal district, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laying its foundation stone on Tuesday.

The plant, being established by TMC Transformers India Limited, will have advanced production facilities and is expected to generate employment opportunities in the region while strengthening India's energy manufacturing capabilities.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Patel said transformers are the backbone of development and that Gujarat had emerged as an energy capital through its contribution to the country's power and renewable energy sectors.

"The project would contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by strengthening domestic manufacturing in the energy sector," he said.

Recalling the 'Jyotigram Yojana', launched from Champaner in Panchmahal district around two decades ago, the Chief Minister said the initiative had brought revolutionary changes to the country's power generation and distribution sector.

"The new manufacturing facility would take forward the region's contribution to the energy sector," he added.

Patel said the Vadodara, Savli, Halol and Kalol region is progressing towards becoming a high-tech engineering and manufacturing corridor.

"The establishment of the plant would provide fresh impetus to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), small suppliers and ancillary industries, besides creating opportunities for skill development and employment for local youth," he added.

Expressing confidence in the project's contribution to the state's industrial growth, Patel noted that the unit would play a role in Gujarat's development, India's energy security and meeting global energy requirements under the Prime Minister's 'Saptadhara' vision of development.

TMC Transformers Managing Director H N Shukla gave an overview of the company and the project.

On the occasion, the company also presented a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister for the 'Kanya Kelavani Nidhi' under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Officials and local representatives were present at the event.