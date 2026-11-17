MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 40 Prep Art Scholars bring environmental issues to life through paintings and 3D sculptures at one of Dubai's prominent public art events Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: From endangered orangutans and marine life to oceans threatened by pollution, 40 young artists from Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai (RGS Dubai) brought some of the planet's most pressing environmental challenges into the spotlight at the 22nd edition of DIFC Art Nights on Friday, 13 November.

Selected to exhibit for the third consecutive year and the only Prep school in the UAE participating, RGS Dubai showcased artworks by its Year 5 and 6 Prep Art Scholars under the theme 'Waves of Change'. Pupils explored environmental issues close to their hearts, from marine conservation and endangered species to deforestation and ocean pollution, using paintings, mixed media and 3D sculptures to raise awareness through their artwork at DIFC's Gate Village.

Among the standout creations were a sculptural tree installation featuring orangutans to highlight deforestation and the destruction of natural habitats, 3D marine animal sculptures depicting turtles, jellyfish and clownfish, a striking whale sculpture exploring the impact of human activity on marine life, and a powerful turtle painting depicting the impact of ocean pollution.

The pupils spent the term researching environmental challenges, developing concepts and experimenting with artistic techniques before curating their work for public exhibition, supported by the school's Prep Art teachers through twice-weekly art sessions.

Lily Jackson, Head of Art at Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, said:“Exhibiting at DIFC Art Nights gives our pupils the opportunity to see themselves as real artists. They develop confidence, creativity and an understanding of how art can communicate important messages. Most importantly, they learn that their voices matter and that creativity can inspire positive change.”

Dallas Butler, Year 6 pupil at RGS Dubai, said:“I feel so proud and happy to have created my turtle artwork, I added rubbish around it to show that pollution in our waters isn't okay. I hope my artwork influences people to take action.”

With their work featured as part of an event showcasing more than 600 artworks and established artists from the UAE and around the world, RGS Dubai's young artists had the opportunity to share their environmental messages with a wider audience, demonstrating how creativity can give the next generation a voice on issues that matter to them.