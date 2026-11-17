MS Dhoni Retires From IPL as CSK Names Him New Team Mentor for 2027

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on Tuesday paid tribute to former skipper MS Dhoni, recalling the lessons he learnt from the legendary cricketer and expressing gratitude for sharing the dressing room and field with him. CSK, the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 seasons, confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will transition into a new role as the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, marking a significant change in the association that has defined much of his cricketing journey.

The announcement brings the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008. Having been one of the faces of the tournament since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves behind an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures to have played the competition. In an Instagram post, Gaikwad, who took over the CSK captaincy reins from Dhoni ahead of the 2024 season, described simplicity as the biggest lesson he learnt from the legendary cricketer after joining the franchise in 2019.

He said observing Dhoni closely, despite his numerous achievements, taught him the true meaning of the word.“Simplicity,” wrote Gaikwad in his Instagram post, before adding, "I got to learn the exact meaning of this word when I first joined CSK in 2019 by watching you through the lens as much as possible, that was the biggest lesson I learned despite of all the achievements that you have accumulated over the years! To share the dressing room,the field,the 22 yards and to finish games with you is what are dreams made of. You are and You Will always Be OUR THAALAA, our captain and our Leader! Thank you Mahi bhai for everything."

While Dhoni will no longer be seen taking the field as a player, his association with the five-time champions will continue in a new capacity. As Team Mentor, he is expected to play an important role in guiding the franchise, sharing his experience and helping nurture the next generation of CSK cricketers. The franchise also lifted the Champions League T20 trophy twice, in 2010 and 2014, further strengthening its reputation as a powerhouse in franchise cricket.

CSK became the first team to win consecutive IPL titles and also achieved the distinction of winning both the IPL and Champions League T20 in the same year. Dhoni led Chennai to numerous finals and playoff appearances, building a team culture based on consistency, trust and composure under pressure. His ability to get the best out of players, particularly in challenging situations, became one of the defining characteristics of the CSK setup. His leadership was not restricted to tactical decisions on the field. Dhoni became synonymous with the franchise's philosophy of backing experienced players, maintaining a settled dressing room and ensuring that individuals performed with confidence and clarity.

Several cricketers enjoyed some of the most successful phases of their careers under his leadership. Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback. Dhoni eventually handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling the beginning of a leadership transition. However, he continued to remain an important part of the playing group, contributing with his experience behind the stumps and his ability to deliver crucial performances in the closing stages of matches. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. Dhoni subsequently missed the 2026 edition because of a calf injury, and his retirement announcement now confirms that he will not return as a player. Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers.