CM Abdullah Launches Pressurised Piped Irrigation Project in Samba

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a Pressurised Piped Irrigation Network (PPIN) at Patyari Cluster in Block Ghagwal of Samba district, saying the project would ensure reliable irrigation facilities and reduce farmers' dependence on uncertain rainfall.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Abdullah said, "The project would ensure reliable irrigation facilities, enabling farmers to plan their sowing with confidence and reduce their dependence on uncertain rainfall." He reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing more such irrigation projects across Jammu and Kashmir to enhance agricultural productivity, increase farmers' incomes, and ensure better returns for their hard work. Minister for Agriculture Production Javed Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Sogami, and Samba MLA Surjeet Singh Slathia were present at the Samba event.

Earlier in the day, CM Abdullah laid the foundation stone for strengthening the Central Artificial Breeding Station at Hakkal in Jammu at a cost of Rs 11.83 crore. According to the Office of the Chief Minister on X, the Hakkal project aims to bolster Jammu and Kashmir's dairy sector by ensuring the availability of high-quality germplasm, improving the genetic potential of local livestock, and enhancing the productivity and livelihoods of dairy farmers.

Abdullah on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 30 crore across the Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, reaffirming the government's commitment to equitable development across the Union Territory.