BJP Leaders Discuss Strategy for 2027 UP Assembly Polls in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday attended the Uttar Pradesh BJP's two-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Mathura, where party leaders discussed strategy and preparations for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. Following the meeting, senior BJP leaders expressed confidence that the party would return to power in the state for a third consecutive term with an overwhelming majority.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the party workers had received guidance from the national leadership and were leaving the meeting with enthusiasm and confidence.“Our government is set to be formed in Uttar Pradesh with an overwhelming majority. Today, we received guidance from our National President. Since the very first session yesterday, we have also been guided by our National General Secretary. Our party workers are leaving this meeting, which focused on reflection and strategic planning filled with great enthusiasm and self-confidence, ready to send the Samajwadi Party packing...The lotus is set to bloom! The public sentiment in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party is our greatest strength,” Maurya said.

Maurya also asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to visit Mathura as a 'Kar Sevak' and support the construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. He further took a swipe at the SP's electoral prospects.“I would tell Akhilesh Yadav that if he is truly a devotee of Lord Krishna, he should prepare to come to Mathura not as a leader, but as a Kar Sevak to help build a grand temple at the Lord's birthplace. Perhaps then, his 'cycle' (the Samajwadi Party) might be saved from sinking, and he might at least retain the standing he had in 2017. Beyond that, I see no future for the SP,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the party would reach out to people at every booth level, keeping party workers at the forefront, and expressed confidence in securing a third consecutive term.“A two-day brainstorming session has concluded, attended by our National President, Nitin Nabin ji, and all our senior leaders. Keeping our party workers at the forefront, the BJP will reach out to every individual, down to the booth level, to ensure that the party returns to power for a third consecutive term with an overwhelming majority. Rest assured, the lies, deceit and narratives spread by the Samajwadi Party and the INDI Alliance will not succeed. The state currently ranks number one in terms of development and law and order, and the BJP is poised to return to power for a third consecutive term with a massive mandate,” Pathak said.

BJP leader Rajendra Agrawal said the party had shifted its activities into election mode, with the Assembly polls around three months away. He said the BJP remained active throughout the year and would seek votes on the basis of the work done by the state and central governments, its leadership and the commitment of party workers.“Our party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, is a party of grassroots workers, who work 24/7, throughout the year. We are not active only during election season. Our workers are present right down to the booth level, and everyone knows this. This level of commitment and active engagement among our workers is a matter of pride for us. That is how we function. Regarding today's meeting, since the elections are just three months away, we have simply shifted the mode of our activities. We have now moved into election mode. Of course, we remain active throughout the year. Naturally, we will highlight the work done by our governments at both the state and central levels. We call it a 'double-engine' government. In Uttar Pradesh, law and order used to be a major concern. Women, businesspeople and farmers were not safe. Our government, under the leadership of Yogi ji, has addressed these concerns. We have a strong track record of development," Agarwal said.

He also alleged that before BJP rule, no one was willing to invest in UP, but now investors are coming with employment opportunities for the people. "Earlier, no one was willing to invest in the state, and investors were leaving. However, investors have now returned, and employment opportunities have been created. We will approach the people on the basis of these achievements, our leadership, the work done by our government and the dedication of our party workers. We have simply shifted gears and moved into election mode. We are confident of forming the government for a third consecutive term with an overwhelming majority,” he said.

BJP MP Hema Malini, responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's PDA formula and his claim of Dalit support, said the electoral outcome would become clear after the 2027 Assembly elections. She said the two-day meeting was being held to discuss preparations for the polls.“Everyone will say what they want, let them speak. Who will form the government? It will be known after the elections in twenty-seven. Then we'll see who wins. This two-day meeting is happening for the preparations, right? What kind of preparations should be made for it,” Malini said. (ANI)