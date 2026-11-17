Commuters using Bengaluru's Namma Metro Pink Line can now look forward to improved connectivity, with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) deploying 28 dedicated feeder buses across five new routes. The initiative, jointly undertaken by BMTC and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), aims to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Pink Line stations.

Following the commencement of commercial operations on the Pink Line stretch between Kalena Agrahara and SG Palya, the new feeder services are expected to benefit residents, office-goers and daily commuters in areas such as Bannerghatta Road, BTM Layout, J.P. Nagar and Begur. The additional buses will help passengers travel between nearby residential and commercial areas and Metro stations more conveniently, reducing their dependence on private vehicles.

Five New BMTC Feeder Routes Introduced For Pink Line Commuters

BMTC has introduced five new feeder routes with a total of 28 buses. These services will connect important residential areas, commercial locations, bus stations and Metro stations, helping passengers complete their journeys more conveniently.

The details of the five newly introduced routes are as follows:

MF-18J: Jayadeva Hospital Metro Station to Uttarahalli



Key locations covered: Dalmia Circle, J.P. Nagar 6th Phase, Kadirenahalli Cross and Chikkallasandra Aralimara. Buses and trips:7 buses and 126 trips.

MF-18JT: Jayadeva Hospital Metro Station to Jayadeva Hospital (Circular Route)



Key locations covered:Dairy Circle,Suddagunte Palya, Tavarekere and BTM 16th Main Road. Buses and trips: 3 buses and 53 trips.

MF-18T: S.G. Palya Metro Station to S.G. Palya (Circular Route)



Key locations covered:Carmel Convent, Jayanagar Bus Station, Banashankari, J.P. Nagar 6th Phase, Dalmia Circle, Jayadeva Hospital and Dairy Circle. Buses and trips: 6 buses and 54 trips.

MF-18JP: J.P. Nagar 4th Phase (N.S. Palya) to N.S. Palya (Circular Route)



Key locations covered:R.V. Dental College, Puttenahalli, Arakere Gate and Bilekahalli. Buses and trips: 6 buses and 72 trips.

MF-22HS: Hulimavu Metro Station to Singasandra Metro Station



Key locations covered:Jnanappanahalli Cross, Begur Cross and Chikka Begur. Buses and trips:6 buses and 96 trips.

With these additions, commuters in several parts of South Bengaluru will have more options to access Pink Line stations without relying entirely on private vehicles or other modes of transport.

Three Existing Metro Feeder Routes To Continue

Apart from the five new services, BMTC will continue operating three existing feeder bus routes connecting key Pink Line stations. These services will remain available to passengers as usual.

The existing routes include:

MF-22HC:Hulimavu Gate to Central Silk Board: The service operates via Vijaya Bank Layout, Kodichikkanahalli and Bommanahalli.

MF-18:Banashankari to Koli Farm Gate: The route covers R.V. Road, Jayanagar, Bilekahalli, Hulimavu Gate and Gottigere, connecting Jayadeva Hospital, Hulimavu and Kalena Agrahara Metro stations.

MF-45:Anugraha Layout to Vijayanagar TTMC: The service operates via J.P. Nagar, Katriguppe, Mysore Road and Attiguppe, connecting the N.S. Palya area.

The continuation of these services, along with the five new routes, is expected to improve the overall feeder network for Pink Line passengers.

First And Last-Mile Connectivity To Improve

The introduction of additional feeder buses aims to address one of the major challenges faced by Metro passengers: travelling between their homes or workplaces and the nearest Metro station.

With improved feeder connectivity, commuters can use BMTC buses to reach Metro stations and continue their journeys by train. Similarly, passengers arriving at Metro stations can use feeder services to reach their final destinations.

The improved connectivity is expected to benefit residents and employees in Bannerghatta Road, BTM Layout, J.P. Nagar, Begur and surrounding localities.

BMRCL Urges Commuters To Use Metro And Feeder Services

BMRCL officials have appealed to the public to make maximum use of Namma Metro and BMTC feeder bus services for their daily commute. The initiative is intended to encourage greater use of public transport, reduce dependence on private vehicles and ease traffic congestion across Bengaluru.

The coordinated efforts of BMRCL and BMTC are expected to make Metro travel more accessible and convenient, particularly for commuters living in areas that are not within walking distance of Pink Line stations. The expanded feeder network also aims to promote safer and more environmentally friendly travel across the city.