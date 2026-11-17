Facts: Usually, when we get a fever, severe pain, or infections, doctors sometimes give us injections instead of tablets. You get faster relief after taking an injection compared to tablets. Do you know the reason behind this?

When we take pills by mouth, they don't enter the blood immediately. First, they dissolve in the stomach, and then the small intestines mainly absorb them into the blood. This process takes some time. Only after the medicine reaches the blood does it go to the required part of the body and start working. That is why you don't get relief immediately after taking some pills. The time it takes to work varies depending on factors like the type of medicine, our body condition, and the time we eat food.

When we send medicine into the body through an injection, especially in the case of an injection given directly into a blood vessel (IV), we can bypass the processes in the digestive system. Because of this, the medicine enters the bloodstream directly. As a result, the medicine travels quickly throughout the body and reaches where it is needed. That is why doctors may choose IV injections in emergencies, when there is severe pain, or when immediate treatment is needed. However, we cannot say that every injection works immediately. The effect depends on the type of medicine it is.

Many medicines that enter the body through pills travel through the liver after reaching the blood. During this time, the liver may break down some of the medicine. In medical terms, they call this process 'First-pass metabolism'. Because of this, only a part of the medicine has a chance to reach the bloodstream. However, this effect is not the same for all medicines. When doctors give the medicine directly into the blood through an IV injection, the process of going through the liver for the first time does not happen. Therefore, the entire medicine given reaches the bloodstream. They call this 100 percent bioavailability. However, how the body distributes and breaks down the medicine after that also determines its effectiveness.

Not all injections work the same way. The speed at which the body absorbs the medicine varies depending on the method they give it into the body.

IV Injection (Intravenous): They give the medicine directly into the blood vessel. This is the fastest working method. Some medicines can show an effect as soon as they are given.

IM Injection (Intramuscular):They give the medicine into the muscles. From there, the blood absorbs it. The time it takes for this effect to start varies depending on the medicine.

SC Injection (Subcutaneous):They give the medicine into the fat layer under the skin. From there, it slowly reaches the blood. Therefore, they use this method so that some medicines work for a longer time. So, the speed of an injection depends not only on the method of giving the medicine but also on the characteristics of that medicine.

Both pills and injections have specific uses. Most medicines usually taken work effectively if you use them in the right dosage. Not every problem needs an injection. For example, IV injections can be useful to provide fast treatment in emergency situations. On the other hand, some pills are convenient for chronic problems. Doctors also choose injections when it is not possible to take some medicines by mouth.

Doctors decide in which form to give the medicine based on the patient's health condition, severity of the disease, type of medicine, and the required speed of treatment. It is not right to think that you will get well sooner only if you take an injection. Taking injections without a doctor's advice can also be dangerous. The most important thing to remember is that the main reason an injection works faster is the route the medicine enters the body. However, taking the right medicine, in the right dose, and in the right way is important for health.