Dubai Seizes 35,928 E-Scooters, Bicycles, E-Bikes For Traffic Violations
The action was taken by the Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit, a joint RTA-Dubai Police team monitoring cycling tracks, main roads and soft mobility zones.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
Authorities said the campaigns are aimed at improving compliance with safety rules as more residents use personal mobility devices for daily travel.
The violations included using unauthorised electric bicycles and motorcycles, riding outside designated tracks, speeding, travelling against traffic and carrying a passenger on an electric scooter. Fines were issued and violating vehicles were impounded under approved procedures.
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