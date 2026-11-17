MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have confiscated 35,928 e-scooters, bicycles and e-bikes during joint campaigns targeting traffic violations and reckless riding across the emirate.

The action was taken by the Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit, a joint RTA-Dubai Police team monitoring cycling tracks, main roads and soft mobility zones.

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Authorities said the campaigns are aimed at improving compliance with safety rules as more residents use personal mobility devices for daily travel.

The violations included using unauthorised electric bicycles and motorcycles, riding outside designated tracks, speeding, travelling against traffic and carrying a passenger on an electric scooter. Fines were issued and violating vehicles were impounded under approved procedures.

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