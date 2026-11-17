MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai has announced on Tuesday the national holiday for government employees to celebrate UAE's 55th National Day.

Public sector employees in the emirate will get a three-day break, from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4. When added to the weekend, this translates into a five-day break.

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