Dubai Govt Employees To Get 5-Day Long Weekend For UAE National Day
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai has announced on Tuesday the national holiday for government employees to celebrate UAE's 55th National Day.
Public sector employees in the emirate will get a three-day break, from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4. When added to the weekend, this translates into a five-day break.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
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