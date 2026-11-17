ASE Index Edges Up 0.24 Percent
Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) totaled JD8.2 million on Tuesday, with 3.5 million shares changing hands through 2,937 transactions.
The ASE general share price index rose 0.24 percent to close at 4,040 points.
The services sector index climbed 0.62 percent and the financial sector index edged up 0.18 percent, while the industry sector index fell 0.15 percent.
Of the 89 companies traded, 36 closed higher than their previous closes and 25 closed lower.
//Petra// NQ
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