MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs on Tuesday participated in the fourth Jordanian-Jerusalem Scout and Guide Veterans Forum, organized by the Jordanian Scout and Guide Veterans Association, highlighting the scouting movement's role in preserving Jerusalem's national and cultural identity and strengthening Jordanian-Palestinian ties.

Committee Secretary-General Abdullah Kanaan commended the association for organizing the forum, describing it as a reflection of the deep ties between Jordan, Palestine and the wider Arab world. He emphasized Jerusalem's significance to the Arab scouting movement and its continued commitment to the city's cause.

Kanaan praised the scouting movement's educational, national and humanitarian mission, highlighting its contributions to volunteerism, community service and fostering a sense of belonging and responsibility among younger generations.

He also commended the efforts of Palestinian scouts and guides, particularly those in Jerusalem, to serve their communities and preserve the city's national and cultural identity despite the challenges and practices of the Israeli occupation.

Kanaan said scouts embody the values of dedication, resilience and commitment, adding that their active presence in Jerusalem and participation in religious, national and social occasions reflect their deep attachment to the city and its holy sites.

He reviewed Jerusalem's historical significance in the development of the Palestinian scouting movement and stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among Jordanian, Palestinian and Arab scout groups.

He also called for continued support for Jerusalem's scouts and greater recognition of their mission and contributions, affirming that the city would remain central to the Arab scouting movement and its members.

As part of the forum, the committee's Public Relations Director, Sawsan Kilani, delivered a presentation titled "Jerusalem in the Conscience," outlining its objectives and role in raising awareness of the city's history, identity, and religious and cultural significance.

The committee's Director of Information and Computer Affairs, Firas Alayan, screened a documentary titled "The Hashemite Custodianship Over Islamic and Christian Holy Sites in Jerusalem." The documentary explored the historical, religious and national dimensions of the Hashemite custodianship and the ongoing efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The committee expressed appreciation for the Jordanian, Palestinian and Arab scouting movements and their commitment to volunteerism, sacrifice, belonging and teamwork. It stressed that keeping Jerusalem at the forefront of scouting activities helps reinforce the city's significance among younger generations and raise awareness of its just cause.

//Petra// AJ