MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-Director of Traffic Department Public Security Directorate (PSD), Brig. Gen. Raed Assaf, revealed that a series of traffic improvements were implemented at several vital locations in the capital, Amman, in cooperation with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM).

He said these measures aim to reduce traffic congestion and improve flow of vehicles.

In a press statement, he noted that these actions are part of a comprehensive traffic strategy, implemented by the directorate, based on technical studies, traffic expertise, and feedback from citizens.

Discussing the causes of traffic congestion in the capital, Assaf said the number of vehicles in the Kingdom is increasing at an annual rate of approximately 4%, noting that the total number of vehicles in Jordan has now exceeded 2.1 million.

He added that the number of vehicles operating within the geographical boundaries of the capital, Amman, ranges between 1.5 million and 1.6 million.

He pointed out that these vehicles do not move uniformly across all areas of the capital, as their movement is concentrated on major vital roads at the city's entry and exit points, while high trafficc is also seen in its eastern, western, northern, and southern districts.

He revealed the capital experiences at least 12 million vehicle movements daily, encompassing travel within the city and its entries and exits, which create traffic challenges that require continued development of infrastructure and roads, citing the need to enhance public transportation in this regard.

As for traffic accidents, he said their impact cover human casualties, material damage and significant economic costs.

He noted that the economic burden of traffic accidents over the past year exceeded JD900 million, also referring to loss of human life, which drains the vitality of society and its youth.

Regarding police personnel working in the field, he said jurisdiction of the Traffic Department extends acroos the Kingdom and its border crossings and checkpoints, as crews managing traffic flow are deployed around the clock through a shift system.

He announced 1,000- 1,500 traffic officers are deployed daily across the Kingdom.

He stressed efficiency of traffic management does not rely solely on the number of police traffic, but rather on integrating human resources with modern technology and monitoring and control systems.

In cooperation with the Greater Amman Municipality, he said nearly 3,000 surveillance cameras are used to monitor traffic conditions in Amman, which cover various locations within the department's jurisdiction, providing real-time data on vehicle movement and traffic congestion, which enables operations centers to make "informed, appropriate decisions." He added that there are approximately 1,000 additional cameras linked to relevant police personnel and vehicles within the Kingdom's jurisdiction.

He affirmed this effort helps document field conditions and monitor traffic-related behavior, covering both performance of traffic officers and violations committed by drivers.

//Petra// AG More..