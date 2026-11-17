MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Swedish Dialogue Institute for the Middle East and North Africa held its fifth annual Dialogue Forum in Amman on Tuesday to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between Europe and the region on shared security, economic and humanitarian challenges.

Policymakers, diplomats, experts, civil society representatives and business representatives took part.

Her Royal Highness Princess Rym Ali, the forum's guest of honor, delivered the keynote address at the opening session of the event, titled "Navigating Geopolitical Headwinds: Europe and the Middle East in a Changing Strategic Landscape." She stressed the importance of dialogue, justice and accountability in achieving lasting peace.

Princess Rym said lasting peace requires dialogue between peoples and civil society institutions, grounded in justice and equality and built on accountability. She praised the institute for providing a space to hear diverse voices, discuss current geopolitical challenges and explore prospects for genuine peace.

Institute Director Ann Måwe said shared challenges require shared solutions. Bringing together representatives and practitioners from civil society and the public and private sectors, alongside academics from both regions, helps build cooperation on regional peace and security, economic resilience and the responsible use of technology, she said. Such engagement also renews efforts to advance humanitarian action, recovery and reconstruction, she added.

The forum provides a space for dialogue, exchanging expertise and building partnerships among participants, Måwe added. This strengthens opportunities to address the two regions' challenges jointly, she said.

Nassif Hitti, chair of the institute's advisory committee and a former Lebanese foreign minister, said Europe and the Middle East and North Africa face wide-ranging, interconnected security and governance challenges that cannot be addressed in isolation.

Hitti said the partnership between the two shores of the Mediterranean began with the Barcelona Process and continued through the Union for the Mediterranean. Despite persistent challenges, it rests on mutual trust, wider economic opportunities and political and cultural dialogue, he said.

He stressed that the discussions held in Amman highlighted the urgent need to broaden cooperation across multiple fields and rebuild trust between the two regions.

European Union Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas said the core principles of the Union for the Mediterranean and the goals of the Pact for the Mediterranean reinforce one another.

He said sustained political dialogue, fair economic partnership and genuine people-to-people contact are essential pillars of a stable, prosperous Mediterranean region grounded in mutual respect and responsive to citizens' aspirations.

The forum offered opportunities to exchange information, discuss shared concerns and develop approaches to translate political will into lasting cooperation, he said.

The forum program focused on four themes. The first addressed regional security and the role of diplomacy, mediation and confidence-building in supporting de-escalation efforts and creating conditions for more sustainable regional security arrangements.

The second examined economic security and cooperation between Europe and the Middle East and North Africa on strategic diversification to address disruptions to trade and supply chains and tackle food insecurity.

The third covered humanitarian protection, including the role of diplomacy in protecting civilians and humanitarian workers and strengthening compliance with international humanitarian law and accountability.

The fourth focused on using artificial intelligence to support recovery and reconstruction in conflict-affected environments.

//Petra// NQ