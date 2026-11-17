MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya met on Tuesday with Danish Immigration and Integration Minister Morten Bodskov in Vienna on the sidelines of the 2026 Vienna Migration Conference.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen relations and widen cooperation, particularly on managing migration and asylum files. They also discussed exchanging expertise and drawing on each other's experience in this area.

The duo also addressed mechanisms to boost security coordination and information sharing means between the two countries' relevant agencies, aimed to to meet emerging security challenges and combat transnational organized crime.

Both sides praised the efforts of each country to enhance security and stability and manage asylum files, expressing hope to expand partnership in the coming period.

//Petra// NQ