MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

According to the military, explosions were heard at the facility following the strike, and a fire broke out.

The General Staff stressed that Salavat is no ordinary industrial facility. It is one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes, with an annual processing capacity of about ten million tonnes of crude oil. The facility produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, lubricants and other products used to supply Russia's economy and military sector.

Fire breaks out at a petrochemical complex after attack in Russia's Bashkortostan – media

"Therefore, the fire in Salavat means less fuel for the tanks, trucks and aircraft waging war against Ukraine, and less money for Russia to continue this war," the General Staff said.

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