LPG Tanker Sends Distress Signal Off Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast
The Gas Husky, a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), has sent a distress signal off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast.
The incident was reported by Reuters.
The Liberian-flagged vessel was located approximately 60 nautical miles from Cape Kaliakra. The incident occurred a day after a cargo ship carrying wheat sank about 40 nautical miles off the same stretch of coastline.
Bulgarian maritime authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
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