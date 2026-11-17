MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Gas Husky, a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), has sent a distress signal off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast.

The incident was reported by Reuters.

The Liberian-flagged vessel was located approximately 60 nautical miles from Cape Kaliakra. The incident occurred a day after a cargo ship carrying wheat sank about 40 nautical miles off the same stretch of coastline.

Bulgarian maritime authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.