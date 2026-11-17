Ex-Kosovo President Thaci Jailed 17 Months for Witness Meddling
(MENAFN) Kosovo’s former president, Hashim Thaci, was sentenced Tuesday to 17 months in prison for trying to interfere with his war crimes trial, leaking confidential information and breaching court orders.
A judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers ruled that Thaci passed confidential details about prosecution witnesses to people who visited him in detention in 2023, according to a court statement. The court also found he used those visitors to relay instructions to witnesses on how to testify in his separate trial on war crimes and crimes against humanity charges.
In one instance, Fadil Fazliu, a veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army, delivered Thaci’s instructions to a witness, telling him to deny receiving any messages from the former president if prosecutors asked.
Fazliu and another visitor, Bashkim Smakaj, each received 12 months in prison for attempting to obstruct court officials and helping Thaci violate court orders. Both were freed after being credited for time already served.
Former Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Hajredin Kuci was given a one-month suspended sentence for contacting a prosecution witness in breach of a court order.
Isni Kilaj, a former mayor of Malisheva and former Kosovo Liberation Army commander, was acquitted on all charges in the obstruction case.
The court said Thaci will serve his 17-month sentence separately from any term imposed in the ongoing war crimes case.
A judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers ruled that Thaci passed confidential details about prosecution witnesses to people who visited him in detention in 2023, according to a court statement. The court also found he used those visitors to relay instructions to witnesses on how to testify in his separate trial on war crimes and crimes against humanity charges.
In one instance, Fadil Fazliu, a veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army, delivered Thaci’s instructions to a witness, telling him to deny receiving any messages from the former president if prosecutors asked.
Fazliu and another visitor, Bashkim Smakaj, each received 12 months in prison for attempting to obstruct court officials and helping Thaci violate court orders. Both were freed after being credited for time already served.
Former Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Hajredin Kuci was given a one-month suspended sentence for contacting a prosecution witness in breach of a court order.
Isni Kilaj, a former mayor of Malisheva and former Kosovo Liberation Army commander, was acquitted on all charges in the obstruction case.
The court said Thaci will serve his 17-month sentence separately from any term imposed in the ongoing war crimes case.
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