MENAFN - The Conversation) As world leaders gather at the UN climate summit, Cop31, in Turkey, one issue has returned to the centre of climate politics: subsidies. Brazil has renewed calls for countries to phase out fossil-fuel subsidies, while campaigners and several governments argue that public money should no longer support industries driving climate change.

The debate is usually framed quite simply. Governments spend billions reducing the cost of producing or consuming coal, oil and gas. Remove those subsidies, and the transition to cleaner energy will accelerate.

But this focus on visible subsidies obscures a much larger one.

More than 70 years ago, the political economist Karl William Kapp argued that modern economies depend on a vast invisible subsidy – the systematic transfer of social and environmental costs onto society and nature.

Published in 1950, his book The Social Costs of the Business Enterprise argued that environmental degradation, public health harms and resource depletion are not merely unfortunate by-products of economic growth. Rather, they are inseparable from a market system organised around private profit and competitive cost reduction.

Mainstream economics describes such harms as“externalities” that arise when markets fail to reflect all relevant costs. Kapp, by contrast, argued that pollution, ecological degradation and ill health were recurring outcomes of an economic system in which market prices systematically exclude many of the real costs of production.

Kapp's argument was that the market mechanism itself rewards economic activities that can offload part of their costs onto workers, communities, public budgets and ecosystems. Cost-shifting is not the exception but a foundational means through which competitive market economies reproduce themselves.

From this perspective, subsidies extend beyond tax breaks, preferential loans and direct government support. The deeper subsidy arises when economic activity proceeds without accounting for its full social and ecological costs.

The climate crisis provides an obvious example. Fossil fuels appear relatively cheap because many of their costs, including air pollution, ecological degradation and climate disruption, are borne elsewhere.

Recent attempts to place monetary values on environmental damage, although developed for very different purposes, lend support to Kapp's argument.

Paradoxically, many of these initiatives were designed to integrate nature more fully into economic calculation and investment decisions, yet their findings reveal the extent to which profitability depends on costs that remain outside market accounts.

One 2024 industry report found that the environmental costs associated with cereal-grain cultivation in eastern Asia were almost three times greater than the revenues generated by the sector. Similar patterns appeared across crop cultivation in southern Asia and South America. In many cases, environmental damages exceeded revenues. This indicates that if these costs were fully borne within production, many companies in this part of the agricultural economy could not remain economically viable.

Comparable dynamics are visible across mining, chemicals and cement production, where estimated environmental damages also exceeded revenues.

The same pattern is, unsurprisingly, evident in fossil fuels. According to an International Monetary Fund estimate, the global underpricing of fossil fuels amounts to an industrial subsidy of roughly US$6.7 trillion (£5 trillion) annually. This figure includes climate damages, air pollution and other costs excluded from market prices. Rather than appearing on balance sheets, they are dispersed across societies and ecosystems.

The apparent profitability of major sectors of the global economy depends not simply on technological innovation or productive efficiency, but on the continuing ability to transfer costs elsewhere.

This reveals a contradiction at the heart of contemporary climate policy. At Cop31, governments are debating how to eliminate environmentally harmful subsidies while simultaneously encouraging private investment in the green transition. Yet both discussions often assume that markets merely require better incentives and more accurate pricing to align profit with sustainability.

Kapp argued that environmental destruction persists not because costs are poorly measured, but because economic success depends on excluding them from market calculations by shifting them onto society and nature.

Recalculating nature costs

The Cop31 debate over subsidies is important. It is right that social movements and progressive governments push for, and commit to, more renewable energy generation.

But it should also encourage climate-conscious people to think beyond subsidies that appear in government budgets. The larger question is whether an economy can genuinely be considered sustainable when many its costs are systematically transferred onto others.

Seventy-five years after Kapp first made the argument, climate breakdown, biodiversity loss and ecological instability suggest that the hidden subsidy to capital that he identified has become one of the defining features of this era.

The challenge is not only to remove public support from environmentally destructive activities while increasing investment in renewables. It is also to confront an economic system that treats society and nature as repositories for costs that markets refuse to count.