Belgium Cabinet Approves Bill Limiting Shelter for Dublin Cases
(MENAFN) Belgium’s federal government has cleared a draft bill that would let authorities refuse places in reception centers to asylum seekers whose cases belong to another EU country, The Brussels Times reported Tuesday.
Ministers signed off on the proposal over the weekend as part of Belgium’s effort to write the EU’s revised Reception Conditions Directive into national law. The measure would apply to people who sought international protection elsewhere in the bloc before lodging a claim in Belgium.
“We are now putting a stop to this ‘asylum shopping’,” Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt said.
She said roughly 38% of international protection applications in Belgium fall under the EU’s Dublin rules, which determine which member state must examine an asylum claim. Once officials establish that another country is responsible, Belgium arranges the applicant’s transfer through specialized return centers, including one in Zaventem, the newspaper reported.
Thomas Willekens, a policy adviser at the Flemish refugee organization Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, said asylum seekers often move between countries to reunite with relatives or join established communities. He also pointed to differences in reception conditions and recognition rates across member states.
Willekens added that the Dublin rules allow countries to take on responsibility for applications on humanitarian grounds, and argued that conflicts abroad remain the main driver of rising asylum applications.
Ministers signed off on the proposal over the weekend as part of Belgium’s effort to write the EU’s revised Reception Conditions Directive into national law. The measure would apply to people who sought international protection elsewhere in the bloc before lodging a claim in Belgium.
“We are now putting a stop to this ‘asylum shopping’,” Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt said.
She said roughly 38% of international protection applications in Belgium fall under the EU’s Dublin rules, which determine which member state must examine an asylum claim. Once officials establish that another country is responsible, Belgium arranges the applicant’s transfer through specialized return centers, including one in Zaventem, the newspaper reported.
Thomas Willekens, a policy adviser at the Flemish refugee organization Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, said asylum seekers often move between countries to reunite with relatives or join established communities. He also pointed to differences in reception conditions and recognition rates across member states.
Willekens added that the Dublin rules allow countries to take on responsibility for applications on humanitarian grounds, and argued that conflicts abroad remain the main driver of rising asylum applications.
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