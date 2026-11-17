Belgium Plans to Restrict Shelter Access for Asylum Seekers Under EU Dublin Rules
(MENAFN) Belgium's federal government has endorsed a draft law allowing authorities to refuse accommodation in reception facilities to asylum seekers whose applications are deemed the responsibility of another European Union member state.
Federal ministers approved the proposal over the weekend as part of efforts to implement the bloc's updated Reception Conditions Directive within Belgian legislation, according to reports.
The measure would apply to individuals who had already sought international protection in another EU country before submitting a subsequent asylum application in Belgium.
“We are now putting a stop to this ‘asylum shopping’,” Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt said.
She pointed out that approximately 38% of international protection applications submitted in Belgium fall under the EU's Dublin regulations, which establish which member state is responsible for examining an asylum claim.
When Belgian authorities determine that another EU country must handle an application, they arrange the applicant's transfer through dedicated return facilities, including a center in Zaventem.
However, Thomas Willekens, a policy adviser at the Flemish refugee organization Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, said asylum seekers frequently relocate between European countries to reunite with relatives or join communities where they already have social connections.
He also drew attention to differences in accommodation standards and asylum approval rates across EU member states.
Willekens added that the Dublin framework allows countries to take responsibility for applications on humanitarian grounds, emphasizing that conflicts in other parts of the world remain the primary factor behind the increase in asylum requests.
Federal ministers approved the proposal over the weekend as part of efforts to implement the bloc's updated Reception Conditions Directive within Belgian legislation, according to reports.
The measure would apply to individuals who had already sought international protection in another EU country before submitting a subsequent asylum application in Belgium.
“We are now putting a stop to this ‘asylum shopping’,” Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt said.
She pointed out that approximately 38% of international protection applications submitted in Belgium fall under the EU's Dublin regulations, which establish which member state is responsible for examining an asylum claim.
When Belgian authorities determine that another EU country must handle an application, they arrange the applicant's transfer through dedicated return facilities, including a center in Zaventem.
However, Thomas Willekens, a policy adviser at the Flemish refugee organization Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, said asylum seekers frequently relocate between European countries to reunite with relatives or join communities where they already have social connections.
He also drew attention to differences in accommodation standards and asylum approval rates across EU member states.
Willekens added that the Dublin framework allows countries to take responsibility for applications on humanitarian grounds, emphasizing that conflicts in other parts of the world remain the primary factor behind the increase in asylum requests.
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