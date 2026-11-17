Spain Rail Strike Paralyzes Madrid, Hits 1.5M Passengers
(MENAFN) A nationwide 24-hour rail strike crippled commuter services in the capital on Tuesday and disrupted train travel across Spain. Unions are pressing the government for safety upgrades after two fatal train disasters.
The stoppage began at midnight and affected more than 1.5 million regular rail users, according to Spanish daily El País. Unions urged employees at state-owned Renfe, high-speed carriers Iryo and Ouigo, and a number of freight firms to walk out.
Renfe said 97% of the Madrid commuter services that were required to operate during the morning peak were canceled, and blamed drivers for not meeting minimum-service obligations. On Catalonia’s Rodalies commuter network, 40% of the trains scheduled under the strike timetable never left their stations. Renfe urged travelers to find other ways to get around.
Sources at train drivers’ union SEMAF told El País that drivers were not given their work assignments in person, which the union says the rules require. SEMAF held Renfe’s management of the strike responsible for the severe disruption.
Long-distance routes were also hit. Operators had already removed 90 of 312 planned high-speed departures from Tuesday’s schedule. Renfe said a further 12% of its own high-speed and long-distance services that were required to run were canceled.
The unions accuse the government of failing to honor commitments it made in February after the Jan. 18 crash in Adamuz, in southern Spain, which killed 46 people. A second fatal crash in Urda on Oct. 28, which killed 69, intensified calls for action.
The strike comes after a Nov. 10 drivers’ walkout that also largely brought commuter services to a halt in Madrid and Barcelona.
The stoppage began at midnight and affected more than 1.5 million regular rail users, according to Spanish daily El País. Unions urged employees at state-owned Renfe, high-speed carriers Iryo and Ouigo, and a number of freight firms to walk out.
Renfe said 97% of the Madrid commuter services that were required to operate during the morning peak were canceled, and blamed drivers for not meeting minimum-service obligations. On Catalonia’s Rodalies commuter network, 40% of the trains scheduled under the strike timetable never left their stations. Renfe urged travelers to find other ways to get around.
Sources at train drivers’ union SEMAF told El País that drivers were not given their work assignments in person, which the union says the rules require. SEMAF held Renfe’s management of the strike responsible for the severe disruption.
Long-distance routes were also hit. Operators had already removed 90 of 312 planned high-speed departures from Tuesday’s schedule. Renfe said a further 12% of its own high-speed and long-distance services that were required to run were canceled.
The unions accuse the government of failing to honor commitments it made in February after the Jan. 18 crash in Adamuz, in southern Spain, which killed 46 people. A second fatal crash in Urda on Oct. 28, which killed 69, intensified calls for action.
The strike comes after a Nov. 10 drivers’ walkout that also largely brought commuter services to a halt in Madrid and Barcelona.
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