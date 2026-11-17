MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the finals of the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO Global Aftersales Skills Competition concluded successfully in Wuhu, Anhui Province, China. Under the theme "First Class Skills, 100% Satisfaction," 25 OMODA & JAECOO aftersales technicians from 18 countries gathered to compete in professional skills challenges based on real-world repair scenarios. From complex fault diagnosis to standardized repair procedures, the competition comprehensively assessed the technicians' capabilities while demonstrating OMODA & JAECOO's continued investment in professional service development, providing reliable vehicle ownership support for users worldwide through solid technical expertise. As a global automotive brand characterized by youthful appeal, individuality and advanced technology, OMODA & JAECOO is committed not only to delivering avant-garde design and diverse driving experiences, but also to continuously strengthening its professional service capabilities, supporting the exciting lifestyles of global users with reliable aftersales service.







Global Technicians Compete in Real-World Repair Challenges to Demonstrate Professional Expertise

Following multiple rounds of selection, 25 outstanding OMODA & JAECOO technicians advanced to the finals. The competition featured both written theoretical examinations and practical assessments, with tasks designed around real-world driving conditions in overseas markets. Covering maintenance requirements for vehicles with different powertrain types and both left-hand-drive and right-hand-drive markets, the assessments focused on fault diagnosis, technical operations and practical problem-solving capabilities.







In the practical assessments, the preliminary round presented technicians with an air-conditioning system failure, a problem users may encounter in everyday driving, testing their diagnostic approaches and troubleshooting abilities. The final round raised the level of difficulty with an engine no-start fault that could prevent a vehicle from operating normally, evaluating the contestants' professional judgment and ability to handle complex technical issues.







Professional service requires not only solid technical expertise but also rigorous and standardized repair procedures. The competition incorporated safety precautions, standardized operations and diagnostic logic into its scoring criteria. Technicians were also required to complete component reinspection, return tools to their designated positions and clean the vehicle before handover, fully recreating the actual repair service process. From accurate diagnosis to meticulous vehicle handover, every step contributes to vehicle safety and the overall service experience, reflecting OMODA & JAECOO's emphasis on both technical expertise and service quality.

From Competition to Frontline Service: Turning Professional Experience into Global Service Capabilities

After intense competition, Lishan Kumar, representing OMODA & JAECOO's authorized dealer network in Kuwait, claimed first place in the OMODA & JAECOO category of the 2026 Global Aftersales Skills Competition.

The value of the skills competition extends beyond recognizing outstanding technicians. More importantly, it promotes the sharing of professional knowledge and service experience across global markets. Guided by the principle of promoting learning and training through competition, the event also featured global aftersales technical exchange sessions, encouraging technicians from different countries to share fault diagnosis experience and repair methods. According to the competition arrangements, outstanding fault diagnosis cases and repair solutions will also be incorporated into the global technical knowledge-sharing system, providing practical references for frontline aftersales teams and supporting continuous improvements in professional capabilities.







By integrating skills competition, technical exchange and talent development, OMODA & JAECOO continues to strengthen its global aftersales teams, translating the professional standards and technical experience demonstrated during the competition into better support for users' everyday maintenance and repair needs.

Supporting Diverse Lifestyles Through Professional Service, Co-Creating a Beautiful Life with Young People Worldwide

For OMODA & JAECOO, youthful appeal and individuality are reflected not only in product design and technological experiences, but also in the brand's understanding of the diverse lifestyles of young users worldwide. From daily urban commuting to outdoor exploration, users expect more than a vehicle that combines distinctive design with advanced technology. They also seek reliable long-term ownership support that allows them to enjoy driving and life with greater freedom and confidence.

High-quality aftersales service is an essential part of this experience. Accurate fault diagnosis, standardized repair procedures and meticulous vehicle handover can help reduce unnecessary waiting times and ownership concerns, allowing users to devote more time and energy to the things they love. OMODA & JAECOO continues to invest in developing aftersales talent worldwide, transforming professional technical expertise into tangible improvements in service quality that users can experience firsthand.

From avant-garde products to professional service, and from personalized mobility experiences to long-term vehicle ownership support, OMODA & JAECOO has always placed user experience at the heart of its brand development. Looking ahead, the brand will continue to strengthen global technician training, technical knowledge sharing and service capability development, fulfilling its long-term commitment to users worldwide through professional and reliable aftersales support. Guided by its vision to "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People," OMODA & JAECOO will continue to empower young people around the world to pursue their passions and enjoy life to the fullest.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

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