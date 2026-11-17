Zambia Criticizes Wealthy Nations Over Climate Funding Gaps at COP31
(MENAFN) Developed nations allocate trillions of dollars to military expenditure while failing to provide sufficient resources for climate action, a spokesperson for Zambia's delegation at COP31 said, accusing wealthy countries of neglecting their financial commitments to developing nations.
“When we look at the budget for countries from the Global North that they have for war, we see how much money goes to war. Trillions and trillions of dollars. But we have money for war and we don’t have money to fund climate,” the spokesperson said.
Her remarks followed the release of a draft COP31 decision on Monday, which proposes tripling annual adaptation funding for developing countries to at least $120 billion by 2035 while speeding up the shift away from fossil fuels.
The 18-page proposal, dated Nov. 16 and prepared under the COP31 presidency, calls on developed countries to increase their collective financial support for climate adaptation and outline a roadmap for achieving the proposed target.
The Zambian representative argued that the budgetary difficulties frequently raised by wealthy nations are more closely linked to their spending priorities than to an actual shortage of available resources.
She noted that developed countries regularly maintain that government funding alone cannot cover global climate finance requirements, pointing to the need for additional contributions from private businesses, investment firms and banks.
“That’s not 100% accurate because it’s just a matter of priority,” the spokesperson said.
While recognizing progress in creating financial mechanisms to address climate-related loss and damage, she stressed that current funding remains inadequate to meet the needs of developing countries and vulnerable communities.
“There’s a level of hypocrisy in that,” she said, arguing that governments should be judged by the measures they implement rather than the promises they make.
“The question is, did you do it or not? It’s not what you’re saying now. It’s, are we seeing you implement?”
She called on participating countries to translate their commitments into actual financial contributions and meet their responsibilities under the Paris Agreement and the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQG).
Addressing disagreements over climate funding, the spokesperson said governments generally recognize the importance of financial support but remain divided over its delivery mechanisms, the amount required and which countries should provide the resources.
“I think everyone agrees that we need climate finance. But how that finance will be done, how much, by whom, this is where there is some disconnect,” she said.
Discussing the wider significance of COP31, she described the summit as a major test of the international community's ability to reach agreements through consensus-based negotiations despite disagreements over climate finance, adaptation and other priorities.
“My expectation is that this will be the COP that will really test the whole consensus-based process in general,” she said.
Negotiations concerning the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), changes to climate financing arrangements and other agenda items have exposed “very polarized opinions,” she added.
Nevertheless, she said that securing a final agreement despite the differences would demonstrate that multilateral cooperation remains viable.
“If we actually finish and come out with one decision, we will see that there is still power in multilateral processes. It’s still possible,” she said.
The spokesperson also stressed the need for African countries to maintain a unified position during negotiations, emphasizing the importance of presenting shared priorities across the continent.
“For me, the marking point of this COP [will be] to show us once again that the multilateral process still works,” the spokesperson said.
“And we can still rely on the power of togetherness and agreement.”
“When we look at the budget for countries from the Global North that they have for war, we see how much money goes to war. Trillions and trillions of dollars. But we have money for war and we don’t have money to fund climate,” the spokesperson said.
Her remarks followed the release of a draft COP31 decision on Monday, which proposes tripling annual adaptation funding for developing countries to at least $120 billion by 2035 while speeding up the shift away from fossil fuels.
The 18-page proposal, dated Nov. 16 and prepared under the COP31 presidency, calls on developed countries to increase their collective financial support for climate adaptation and outline a roadmap for achieving the proposed target.
The Zambian representative argued that the budgetary difficulties frequently raised by wealthy nations are more closely linked to their spending priorities than to an actual shortage of available resources.
She noted that developed countries regularly maintain that government funding alone cannot cover global climate finance requirements, pointing to the need for additional contributions from private businesses, investment firms and banks.
“That’s not 100% accurate because it’s just a matter of priority,” the spokesperson said.
While recognizing progress in creating financial mechanisms to address climate-related loss and damage, she stressed that current funding remains inadequate to meet the needs of developing countries and vulnerable communities.
“There’s a level of hypocrisy in that,” she said, arguing that governments should be judged by the measures they implement rather than the promises they make.
“The question is, did you do it or not? It’s not what you’re saying now. It’s, are we seeing you implement?”
She called on participating countries to translate their commitments into actual financial contributions and meet their responsibilities under the Paris Agreement and the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQG).
Addressing disagreements over climate funding, the spokesperson said governments generally recognize the importance of financial support but remain divided over its delivery mechanisms, the amount required and which countries should provide the resources.
“I think everyone agrees that we need climate finance. But how that finance will be done, how much, by whom, this is where there is some disconnect,” she said.
Discussing the wider significance of COP31, she described the summit as a major test of the international community's ability to reach agreements through consensus-based negotiations despite disagreements over climate finance, adaptation and other priorities.
“My expectation is that this will be the COP that will really test the whole consensus-based process in general,” she said.
Negotiations concerning the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), changes to climate financing arrangements and other agenda items have exposed “very polarized opinions,” she added.
Nevertheless, she said that securing a final agreement despite the differences would demonstrate that multilateral cooperation remains viable.
“If we actually finish and come out with one decision, we will see that there is still power in multilateral processes. It’s still possible,” she said.
The spokesperson also stressed the need for African countries to maintain a unified position during negotiations, emphasizing the importance of presenting shared priorities across the continent.
“For me, the marking point of this COP [will be] to show us once again that the multilateral process still works,” the spokesperson said.
“And we can still rely on the power of togetherness and agreement.”
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