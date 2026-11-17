CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The share of renters who convert to homeownership fell from 7.2% in 2009 to 3.9% in 2025, a decline of 46%, according to a new TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) analysis. The finding reflects a broader trend: economic pressures are leading fewer consumers to buy homes and vehicles, forcing insurers to compete for a shrinking pool of new policyholders.

Insurers that can best identify and target renters most likely to transition to homeownership will gain a competitive advantage in acquiring customers with increasingly complex coverage needs and higher lifetime policy value. TransUnion's 2027 Personal and Commercial Lines Annual Insurance Outlook

“There is potential for growth in the property insurance space for insurers that can accurately segment high value renters and homeowners,” said Patrick Foy, senior director of strategic planning for TransUnion's insurance business.“However, the migration trends we're seeing suggest that much of that growth is inextricably tied to elevated risks from climate change.”

Population migration is also reshaping the homeowners market. Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee have the highest inbound migration rates, and all five carry elevated exposure to hurricanes, severe convective storms and other catastrophic weather relative to the states residents are leaving. This means insurers' biggest growth opportunity is also their biggest risk exposure.

The report adds that insurers must bring risk and marketing teams to the table before setting strategy. A market that looks attractive from one seat can look dangerous from the other. Agency placement, accumulation modeling and portfolio diversification can help reconcile competing interests and find a path forward.

“Whatever the strategy, insurers will need to grow by acquiring competitors' business, which also means a strong defense for retaining their own customers,” added Foy.“The best way to keep business is to deepen the relationship by cross-selling coverage the meets consumers' evolving needs.”

Commercial opportunities and challenges

For five years running, small business owners have filed more than 400,000 applications a month, with volume trending above 500,000 since late 2025. The growth is broad-based, spanning manufacturing, retail, transportation and professional services. Small commercial insurance shares key characteristics with personal lines: it's transactional, high-volume and scalable. It also presents a natural cross-sell opportunity for insurers that can deepen relationships with existing personal lines customers.

The biggest barrier to insurers capturing market share is their ability to deliver digital experiences. More than eight in 10 (83%) small business owners say they want to use online channels to shop, but fewer than one-third (32%) actually do so. Commercial insurers that offer a fully digital purchase experience will gain a significant competitive edge in this largely untapped market.

“Small business owners are consumers first, and they are accustomed to great customer experiences through digital channels in every area of their lives,” said Scott Learn, advisor for commercial insurance strategic planning at TransUnion.“That's why it's so jarring and disappointing for them to find that missing when they shop for small business insurance. The insurers that can close that gap are going to win.”

Beyond these commercial lines opportunities, the report flags potential profitability challenges for commercial auto insurers. The average commercial truck driver is now 47 years old, more than 20% of truck drivers are baby boomers, and Gen Z represents less than 10% of the driver population. As Baby Boomers retire, younger, less experienced drivers will need to replace them.

In addition, U.S. diesel prices are squeezing owner-operators and small fleets, reducing their ability to invest in newer equipment, maintain vehicles, and retain drivers. These factors are converging at a time when loss costs are rising faster than crash frequency is improving. The report found that insurers that can most accurately assess and price these risks will be in a better position to maintain profitability.

Read the full 2027 Personal and Commercial Lines Annual Insurance Outlook here.

To learn how TransUnion's Insurance Risk solutions help insurers assess and mitigate underwriting-related risk, click here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

